Maryland Today

Eating local this fall is as easy as grabbing a plate at the University of Maryland’s dining halls. Whether it’s blue catfish from the Chesapeake Bay, free-range eggs from a farm in Baltimore County or hot peppers grown by fellow students at UMD’s own Terp Farm, Dining Services is dishing out plenty of yummy ways to support Maryland agriculture and sustainability efforts across the state.

“We’ve always tried to purchase as much as we can locally, partnering with local farmers and producers, but we haven’t called it out,” said Dining Services Senior Associate Director Michael Fry. To celebrate and highlight these ingredients during three “local weeks,” there will be free flower giveaways from Terp Farm in September along with new signs about sourcing across Yahentamitsi, South Campus Dining Hall and 251 North.

Though Dining Services has focused on behind-the-scenes upgrades this summer, such as replacing ovens and fryers, the team has also been developing new recipes based on student feedback. Look for an expanded deli station at South Campus, featuring signature sandwiches and new bowls and wraps, as well as Pacific and Southeast Asian-inspired dishes at Chef’s Table like Hawaiian Huli Huli chicken. Over at Yahentamitsi, dig into matcha soba noodles, wok-charred river prawn pad thai or an elevated sloppy Joe with Calabrian chiles.

Check out some bite-sized changes across campus: