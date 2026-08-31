Maryland Today

- August 31, 2026
- By Karen Shih ’09
Eating local this fall is as easy as grabbing a plate at the University of Maryland’s dining halls. Whether it’s blue catfish from the Chesapeake Bay, free-range eggs from a farm in Baltimore County or hot peppers grown by fellow students at UMD’s own Terp Farm, Dining Services is dishing out plenty of yummy ways to support Maryland agriculture and sustainability efforts across the state.
“We’ve always tried to purchase as much as we can locally, partnering with local farmers and producers, but we haven’t called it out,” said Dining Services Senior Associate Director Michael Fry. To celebrate and highlight these ingredients during three “local weeks,” there will be free flower giveaways from Terp Farm in September along with new signs about sourcing across Yahentamitsi, South Campus Dining Hall and 251 North.
Though Dining Services has focused on behind-the-scenes upgrades this summer, such as replacing ovens and fryers, the team has also been developing new recipes based on student feedback. Look for an expanded deli station at South Campus, featuring signature sandwiches and new bowls and wraps, as well as Pacific and Southeast Asian-inspired dishes at Chef’s Table like Hawaiian Huli Huli chicken. Over at Yahentamitsi, dig into matcha soba noodles, wok-charred river prawn pad thai or an elevated sloppy Joe with Calabrian chiles.
Check out some bite-sized changes across campus:
Local love in the dining halls
Increased investment in Terp Farm means that more produce will now be coming from UMD’s Upper Marlboro facility, where staff and student interns plant and harvest a variety of crops used in the dining halls. Basil goes into the always-popular pesto that is frozen for use throughout the school year, while the larger harvest of tomatoes used in pizza and pasta sauce will now better keep up with student demand. “Before, our operation was so small and we’re so busy that we’d run through it in a week!” said Fry.
Hyperlocal ingredients will include herbs, lettuce and tilapia from the UMD Aquaponics Lab on campus. And consuming some Maryland products can even help native species: Every invasive blue catfish that Terps eat removes a threat to blue crabs, striped bass and more (chipotle lime catfish with charred tomato salsa, anyone?).
Upgraded beverage offerings at Yahentamitsi
Bleary-eyed Terps can mix up their own pick-me-ups this fall. The new Brew and Bubbles station at Yahentamitsi will dispense iced coffee and bubbly soda alongside flavored syrups and creamy finishes, so students can create myriad combinations of sweet iced coffees and dirty sodas to fuel their day.
Speedy options at cafés and Mulligan’s
Want a quick meal to go between meetings or classes? The new hot bar at Rudy’s Café in Van Munching Hall will feature everything from orange chicken and potstickers to three-layer lasagna and spaghetti and meatballs. “You can grab what you like and weigh it, so it’s more convenient, and the speed of service should be dramatically improved,” said Fry. Other cafés may transition to this model later in the school year, depending on the reception.
In addition, Mulligan’s Grill and Pub at the UMD Golf Course will move to a fast-casual model with counter service, giving golfers and other visitors convenient options.
Dining Dollars expand to sports concessions
For the first time, students can chow down on a Little Chessie—a soft pretzel stick smothered in crab and melted cheese—or a Maryland Dairy ice cream sandwich using Dining Dollars while cheering on the Terps at SECU Stadium or the Xfinity Center.
Dining Dollars can be purchased at a discount when added to any meal plan and are accepted at cafés, convenience shops and UMD Dining-run restaurants at Stamp Student Union.
Terp Farm flower giveaways
Stop by each dining hall this month to pick up one free sunflower per person, and learn a little more about what’s grown at Terp Farm. Come early before supplies run out:
- South Campus Dining Hall: Thursday, Sept. 10: 5-6 p.m.
- Yahentamtisi: Tuesday, Sept. 15: 5-6 p.m.
- 251: Tuesday, Sept. 29: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
What You Need to Know
All week in Maryland Today, we’ll feature important information for the campus community this semester on the following topics:
Monday: Dining
Tuesday: Transportation
Wednesday: Facilities
Thursday: Athletics and Recreation
Friday: Learning Support and Libraries
TopicsCampus & Community
TagsStudent Experience
UnitsDining Services