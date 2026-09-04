Maryland Today

Academic support for University of Maryland students doesn’t stop at the classroom (or office hours) door. University Libraries and the Teaching and Learning Transformation Center (TLTC) are here to help Terps with a wide range of resources to ensure their success in their coursework and research.

University Libraries, the largest university library system in the Washington, D.C./Baltimore area, offers in-depth research services, textbook borrowing and free equipment rentals, while the TLTC provides guided study sessions, academic coaching, and other tools for Terps across all disciplines.

“Our whole premise is the science of learning and habits of being,” said Tami Kopischke Smith, associate director of learning success at the TLTC. “It’s based on what we know about the science behind how we learn as individuals.”

Here are some of the ways Libraries and the TLTC can bolster student success.