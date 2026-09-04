Maryland Today

- September 04, 2026
- By Sala Levin ’10
Academic support for University of Maryland students doesn’t stop at the classroom (or office hours) door. University Libraries and the Teaching and Learning Transformation Center (TLTC) are here to help Terps with a wide range of resources to ensure their success in their coursework and research.
University Libraries, the largest university library system in the Washington, D.C./Baltimore area, offers in-depth research services, textbook borrowing and free equipment rentals, while the TLTC provides guided study sessions, academic coaching, and other tools for Terps across all disciplines.
“Our whole premise is the science of learning and habits of being,” said Tami Kopischke Smith, associate director of learning success at the TLTC. “It’s based on what we know about the science behind how we learn as individuals.”
Here are some of the ways Libraries and the TLTC can bolster student success.
Subject Specialists
Whatever you’re studying—whether it’s dance, landscape architecture or fire protection engineering—UMD Libraries has librarians who can help guide you through every stage of the research process. These highly trained professionals can provide one-on-one research assistance in person, over the phone or online, leading you toward the books, journals, databases or other sources you need to make your own research a success.
Live Chats With a Real Person
You won’t find any bots in the live-chat feature on the University Libraries’ homepage. Weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (5 p.m. on Fridays), you can connect with a librarian or library staff member in real time to answer your questions. The chat isn’t just for customer service questions like “When are you open?” or “How do I access The Washington Post?” Use the staff on the live chat to get started on a research project or ask detailed questions about ways you’re stuck on an assignment.
Top Textbooks
Textbooks can be expensive. If you’re having trouble locating a reasonably priced alternative, the Libraries’ Top Textbooks program lends out textbooks for more than 200 UMD courses. The textbooks can be checked out for four hours at a time from the McKeldin Library or STEM Library service desks.
Equipment Loan Program
If you just sat down in a quiet nook at McKeldin only to open your laptop and realize it’s at 4% — and your charger is at your apartment, 20 minutes away — don’t panic. The Libraries’ Equipment Loan Program offers lots of general-use equipment for students to borrow at no cost. The options go beyond chargers or laptops; light therapy lamps, bike helmets, umbrellas and dry-erase markers are among the available items.
In addition, all libraries have printers, scanners and copiers that students can connect to and use for a fee, and McKeldin offers poster printing and binding services.
Financial Wellness Hub
Located on the first floor of McKeldin Library, the new Financial Wellness Hub provides students with resources and guidance on budgeting, investing and financial planning. The hub, an outpost of the Robert H. Smith School of Business’ Financial Wellness Center, offers peer mentoring, classes and events. Resources are also available for faculty and staff.
Reservable Study Spaces
Use the “Find a Space” tool on the Libraries’ website to filter study spaces by noise level, location, activities like media editing or group study, and features like whiteboard or monitors with HDMI connection.
John and Stella Graves Makerspace
Located in the STEM Library, the John and Stella Graves Makerspace is home to 3D printers, laser cutters, vinyl cutting machines and more. The Makerspace also often hosts workshops and events like “crafternoons.” Reservations are recommended for visiting the Makerspace.
Guided Study Sessions
Some classes develop reputations for being exceptionally academically rigorous. This semester, the TLTC is offering guided study sessions for nine of them, in chemistry, economics, math, biochemistry and biology. These free sessions, which run from Sept. 8 through Dec. 10, entail two 50-minute study periods per week, led by trained peer facilitators.
Academic Coaching
In a free, 30-minute one-on-one session, students will work with the TLTC’s Learning Success Team to create personalized study plans, sharpen study skills and time-management tools, and develop new learning strategies.
Math Success Program
Peer-led math-focused coaching takes place in the Edward St. John Learning and Teaching Center Monday through Thursday, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. This is a space for students to learn or review math concepts and skills in algebra, pre-calculus and calculus. No pre-registration is required. A remote option is available on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
TLTC and Libraries on Instagram
The TLTC’s Instagram page offers quick-hit tips and strategies, including the popular Countdown to Finals, where for 12 days the staff shares study techniques and new ways to think about approaching exams. Libraries posts information about special events, workshops and tips for using the libraries.
Bonus: The Writing Center
The Department of English hosts the Writing Center, which provides face-to-face tutoring, live online tutoring and 24-hour feedback to undergraduate students.
For a list of other tutoring options offered by academic departments, visit tutoring.umd.edu.
Destination: UMD Libraries
UMD Libraries is challenging students to visit all six libraries across campus. Pick up a passport at a service desk at any library (or print one on your own) and get a stamp from the service desk of each library. Show your completed passport to the staff at the McKeldin Library Service Desk and receive an enamel Testudo pin.
What You Need to Know
All week in Maryland Today, we’ll feature important information for the campus community this semester on the following topics:
Monday: Dining
Tuesday: Transportation
Wednesday: Facilities
Thursday: Athletics and Recreation
Friday: Learning Support and Libraries
TopicsCampus & Community
TagsStudent Experience
UnitsUniversity Libraries