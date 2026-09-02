Maryland Today

The term “summer break” doesn’t apply to campus construction. While University of Maryland students were interning, taking classes, working or finding a few moments to relax this summer, crews across the UMD campus were installing electrical systems, laying down pavement and putting up walls.

Stanley R. Zupnik Hall, a sleek new home for several engineering disciplines and institutes, is nearing completion; the Health and Human Sciences Complex in Cole Field House is in progress; and construction of the new central energy plant and upgrades along Yale Avenue are among the biggest undertakings that students, faculty and staff are seeing in progress as they return to campus this week.

Other projects around campus include the replacement of sections of the roof on the University Health Center and Adele H. Stamp Student Union, renovations to labs at the Atlantic Building and the installation of 50 new concourse televisions at SECU Stadium.

Learn about what’s happening behind the scenes on these major projects—and what you can expect to see this fall as a result.