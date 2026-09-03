Maryland Today

- September 03, 2026
- By John Tucker
The University of Maryland football has a host of returning talent, the men's soccer team is ranked No. 2 in the nation and the storied No. 13 field hockey program, with eight NCAA championships, is chasing redemption this fall. From the gridiron to the field, pitch, court and beyond, there are plenty of reasons to get pumped for Big Ten action this fall.
But Terp athletic pride goes beyond D1 fandom. Students looking to get into the game themselves have a roster of University Recreation and Wellness (RecWell) offerings to choose from, from club and intramural teams to fitness classes and outdoor adventures.
Here are the Xs and Os for attending NCAA games or flexing your own muscles on campus this fall:
Varsity Athletics
UMD’s football squad kicks off the season on Saturday with high hopes, with returning star quarterback Malik Washington, standout linebacker Daniel Wingate and a host of other talent.
Fans packing SECU Stadium will have other reasons to cheer, starting with less traffic congestion, thanks to the reopening of Presidential Drive, which leads to the stadium, and the opening of two inbound lanes on Alumni Drive for the first time. Look for signs with larger and more legible text this year directing you to color-coded parking lots.
At the concession stand, scan a new value menu featuring hot dogs, popcorn, pretzel nuggets and peanuts for less than $5, while a new children’s concession serves up smaller portions of mini-corn dogs and chicken nuggets. And starting this season, feel free to bring your own sealed water bottle inside and refill it at one of the stadium’s upgraded fountains.
Also new this year: 50 televisions lining the concourse, eliminating fear of missing a Terps touchdown while making a crab nachos run.
The family-friendly pregame celebration at Terpsville Fan Fest, which debuted last year inside Jones-Hill House, is back this year with added seating. Elsewhere, grab a new Tee to show your Terps pride at one of the many merchandise stands throughout the stadium, with expanded women’s and youth selections and fresh new designs brought to you by former UMD lacrosse goalie and in-game venue partner Matt Back '94, who runs an apparel company. Customized jerseys with names and numbers are also available at the Under Armour store behind Section 23.
Students can attend football and men’s basketball tickets for free by claiming tickets in advance; they just need to log into Maryland Athletics’ Student Central using their university credentials. For football, claim periods open at 8 a.m. three Tuesdays before each game and close at the same time the following Thursday. Requesting men’s basketball tickets works similarly, but the claim periods are more varied since the team often has more than one game per week. Tickets for all women’s basketball games will be available to claim prior to the season.
For both football and basketball, if the number of requested tickets exceeds supply, Maryland Athletics implements a loyalty-based lottery system. Students earn more points, or entries, by attending more games, and they lose points if they claim a ticket they don’t return or use. Points are sport-specific and don’t carry over year to year.
Entry to other sports including men's and women's soccer, volleyball and field hockey requires only a student ID.
UMD faculty and staff were invited to claim complementary football tickets to Saturday’s home opener against Hampton University and the Oct. 17 homecoming game against Rutgers University. (The deadline to request free Rutgers tickets is Oct. 12.)
Faculty and staff are also eligible for discounted football and men’s basketball season tickets and reserved seating for women’s basketball games. Contact the Terrapin Ticket Office for details.
Football Kicks Off
The Terps open the 2026 season at 8 p.m. Saturday vs. the Hampton Pirates at SECU Stadium. See all the details about tickets, parking, the game day experience and more at umterps.com.
Recreation and Wellness
Club and Intramural Sports
Forty-eight teams. Five thousand students. Three hundred trips to nearly 50 states and two countries. Twenty-seven national tournaments. Last year’s stats show that UMD’s club sports scene is popular among students looking to compete. Offerings range from traditional sports—basketball, soccer and volleyball, for example—to more obscure contests like paintball, table tennis or ballroom dancing. The rosters are filled with former high school competitors and newbies alike.
While club teams square off against other universities, UMD’s more than 50 intramural offerings—less formal but plenty competitive—pit Terps against Terps on campus. Open in some cases to faculty and staff alongside students, the options range from soccer to cricket to squash.
There are even opportunities for Terps to flash their officiating skills in competitions within competitions. Last year Amari Harrington ’26 became a National Intramural-Recreational Sports Association All-American official after blowing the whistle during intramural basketball and flag-football matches. Budding referees can also join the Maryland Student Officials Association in pursuit of joining the professional ranks; UMD has produced officials now working for the NFL, NBA and NCAA.
Fitness and Other Programs
Beyond team play, Terps committed to personal health can choose from nearly 100 on-campus group fitness classes, from spin and Body Pump to yoga and Pilates to BodyCombat and other martial arts. Most are led by students who are certified, with opportunities for participants to become certified themselves. Scholarships are available.
Open to all students, as well as faculty and staff who pay a $528 membership fee, fitness classes are largely held in the Regents Drive Garage, Ritchie Coliseum and Eppley Recreation Center, home to cardio machines, weight equipment, swimming pools, tennis courts and basketball and volleyball courts. Personal training is available for an added cost.
For Terrapin thrill-seekers, RecWell’s Adventure Club offers an outdoor climbing wall, indoor bouldering zone and bike rentals and maintenance service. The club organizes weekend and fall and spring break trips featuring rock climbing, mountain biking and canoeing.
More into gaming? In October, UMD will unveil the Terps Esports Center in the Cambridge Community Center. It will feature about 40 stations for PC, console and tabletop gaming, allowing students to face off against peers from other universities or friends.
RecWell is also the largest student employer on campus, offering jobs in operations, equipment services, facilities management, lifeguarding and more. Undergrads and grads are encouraged to apply.
What You Need to Know
All week in Maryland Today, we’ll feature important information for the campus community this semester on the following topics:
Monday: Dining
Tuesday: Transportation
Wednesday: Facilities
Thursday: Athletics and Recreation
Friday: Learning Support and Libraries