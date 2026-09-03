Maryland Today

The family-friendly pregame celebration at Terpsville Fan Fest, which debuted last year inside Jones-Hill House, is back this year with added seating. Elsewhere, grab a new Tee to show your Terps pride at one of the many merchandise stands throughout the stadium, with expanded women’s and youth selections and fresh new designs brought to you by former UMD lacrosse goalie and in-game venue partner Matt Back '94, who runs an apparel company. Customized jerseys with names and numbers are also available at the Under Armour store behind Section 23.

Students can attend football and men’s basketball tickets for free by claiming tickets in advance; they just need to log into Maryland Athletics’ Student Central using their university credentials. For football, claim periods open at 8 a.m. three Tuesdays before each game and close at the same time the following Thursday. Requesting men’s basketball tickets works similarly, but the claim periods are more varied since the team often has more than one game per week. Tickets for all women’s basketball games will be available to claim prior to the season.

For both football and basketball, if the number of requested tickets exceeds supply, Maryland Athletics implements a loyalty-based lottery system. Students earn more points, or entries, by attending more games, and they lose points if they claim a ticket they don’t return or use. Points are sport-specific and don’t carry over year to year.

Entry to other sports including men's and women's soccer, volleyball and field hockey requires only a student ID.

UMD faculty and staff were invited to claim complementary football tickets to Saturday’s home opener against Hampton University and the Oct. 17 homecoming game against Rutgers University. (The deadline to request free Rutgers tickets is Oct. 12.)

Faculty and staff are also eligible for discounted football and men’s basketball season tickets and reserved seating for women’s basketball games. Contact the Terrapin Ticket Office for details.