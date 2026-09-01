Maryland Today

- September 01, 2026
- By Chris Carroll
The journey through the University of Maryland isn't just metaphorical, but practical. On a 1,332-acre campus just outside Washington, Terps use not only their feet but lots of wheel and rail options—Shuttle-UM, local buses, the nearby D.C. Metro and MARC rail, along with a fleet of rentable e-bikes and scooters—to reach their destinations.
It’s a cornucopia of commuting options, but one part might be mysterious to new Terps on campus: the gleaming yet empty pair of rails that spans the University of Maryland from east to west.
Meet the Purple Line. As construction winds down for the state of Maryland’s long-awaited light-rail project (the projected opening is December 2027), testing of the system on campus will become more frequent as the academic year progresses.
“We are emphasizing Purple Line safety for the entire campus this year,” said Courtney Brown, senior director in the Division of Administration. “It’s going to be a great benefit when it gets here, but we want everyone to use caution around the new infrastructure as the light-rail system becomes a regular part of our daily landscape.”
The state says the project is about 90% finished; once complete, it will link New Carrollton to Bethesda along 21 stations, five of them on or around UMD’s campus, giving students, faculty and staff easier connections throughout the region and beyond.
Light-rail vehicles have been making late-night runs across campus this spring, and testing continues this fall on select nights from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day. Later in the school year, when daytime testing is expected to begin, trains will share the road with pedestrians, drivers and micromobility riders—making safe behaviors even more crucial.
“Anyone moving around campus should use caution when walking or driving on or near the tracks, paying close attention to traffic signals, and drivers not stopping on the tracks for deliveries, pickups or dropoffs,” Brown said.
In the core of campus, the rails are embedded in the roadway, creating a narrow gap where a bike tire, scooter wheel or wheelchair caster can get stuck if it hits the rail at the wrong angle, potentially resulting in injury.
Cyclists and scooter riders are advised to stick to designated bike paths when possible and, whether on a micromobility vehicle, in a wheelchair or pushing a stroller, campus community members should cross the tracks at a 90-degree angle rather than ride or roll alongside them or cross diagonally.
Then there’s that network of overhead wires. The high-voltage lines that will eventually power the trains are safe to walk under, but they’re still live power lines, meaning no ladders or other tall objects anywhere near them, nothing thrown onto them, and a call to 911 if a line is down.
Pedestrians and drivers will encounter periodic road, lane and sidewalk closures from light-rail construction and testing, with notices available on UMD’s Purple Line updates page.
Questions or accessibility concerns about navigating campus should be addressed to purpleline@umd.edu.
Campus bus and shuttle service
The first electric buses arrived on campus this spring, and the fleet keeps growing, with eight of an eventual 27 buses now operating and new charging infrastructure available at the depot on Paint Branch Drive. The new buses are now being used for training drivers and will transition to regular service throughout the fall.
“They’re beautiful, but from the rider perspective, there’s not a major difference,” said Emily Cosci, assistant director for marketing and communications at UMD’s Department of Transportation Services (DOTS). “They’re a little quieter, there’s a place for riders to charge their phones, wheelchair securements are better—it’s an upgrade.”
Shuttle-UM’s 18 routes are essentially unchanged from last year, Cosci said. The 128 route is now called North College Park rather than Mazza-Grandmarc-Tempo, while the new Discovery House graduate student housing is served by the 104 route with a stop on Campus Drive. She recommended riders double-check schedules and monitor Shuttle-UM’s real-time bus arrival information on the Transit app.
Paratransit and Nite Ride shuttle services also remain unchanged, and DOTS is hiring drivers for both, starting at $16.75 an hour.
Micromobility
This is the first fall semester in several years with no major changes to rules for e-bike or e-scooter operations, Cosci said.
In response to a number of fires, residential students can’t keep e-bikes or e-scooters on campus, and anyone with a registered e-scooter or e-bike needs to complete registration before Sept. 15. DOTS has also rolled out an updated version of its micromobility safety course this year that includes safety guidance specific to the Purple Line.
There’s also the option to rent one of the 650 Veo vehicles stationed around the campus. Beyond, UMD is part of Capital Bikeshare, offering nearly 800 stations throughout the region. Check DOTS’ micromobility rentals web page for more information on how to use these services.
The start of the semester always brings higher parking demand, Cosci said.
“Parking lots can be a bit more crowded early in the semester, so people should remember to factor into their commute a little extra time,” she said, adding that the department keeps a close eye on lot availability during the opening weeks, and students registered for a spot who can’t find one can call DOTS for help at 301.314.DOTS.
Overflow parking for students is available in Lot 4, including a new section Lot 4c, adjacent to the Chesapeake Building. Cosci also urged drivers to subscribe to and read DOTS emails for important parking information, including changes related to football gamedays and other campus events.
UMD's growing electric bus fleet will begin carrying passengers on campus this fall.
What You Need to Know
All week in Maryland Today, we’ll feature important information for the campus community this semester on the following topics:
Monday: Dining
Tuesday: Transportation
Wednesday: Facilities
Thursday: Athletics and Recreation
Friday: Learning Support and Libraries