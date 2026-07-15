Maryland Today

Maryland lacrosse was Ira “Chief” Hochstadt’s greatest passion. An All-American player for the Terps and a captain in the first NCAA national championship game in 1971, he supported the program for the rest of his life as a fan, coach and mentor.

Hochstadt ’71 passed away in December, and now his sons Scott ’00 and Craig ’03—both of whom also played for Maryland—are continuing his legacy with a $1 million commitment in support of a new facilities project for the men’s lacrosse program at Gossett Hall.

Their gift will help fund the renovated locker room, new offices and meeting areas for the coaching staff, and a dedicated space to celebrate the program’s century-long history. Construction is under way.

“Us being a part of this project and our involvement tied to his legacy and love for both Maryland and lacrosse—there’s nothing else that he would want,” Scott and Craig said. “We’re proud to give back and pay it forward to the next generation of Hard Shells.”