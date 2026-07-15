Maryland Today

- July 15, 2026
- By Thomas Lenneberg
Maryland lacrosse was Ira “Chief” Hochstadt’s greatest passion. An All-American player for the Terps and a captain in the first NCAA national championship game in 1971, he supported the program for the rest of his life as a fan, coach and mentor.
Hochstadt ’71 passed away in December, and now his sons Scott ’00 and Craig ’03—both of whom also played for Maryland—are continuing his legacy with a $1 million commitment in support of a new facilities project for the men’s lacrosse program at Gossett Hall.
Their gift will help fund the renovated locker room, new offices and meeting areas for the coaching staff, and a dedicated space to celebrate the program’s century-long history. Construction is under way.
“Us being a part of this project and our involvement tied to his legacy and love for both Maryland and lacrosse—there’s nothing else that he would want,” Scott and Craig said. “We’re proud to give back and pay it forward to the next generation of Hard Shells.”
The Hochstadts’ gift supports Forward: The University of Maryland Campaign for the Fearless, a $2.5 billion fundraising initiative in support of expanding access to UMD’s top-tier education, accelerating groundbreaking research and building stronger communities. Maryland Athletics aims to raise at least $350 million as part of the Forward campaign, to elevate a championship culture; empower young people to realize their full potential; mold tomorrow's leaders today; and foster success through community.
Ira Hochstadt fostered success for Maryland through more than 50 years of supporting lacrosse nationally and UMD’s program specifically. Even as he held a job leading Champion Sportswear in the mid-Atlantic, he started and coached lacrosse programs and clinics, bringing the game to kids, growing the sport and shaping generations of Maryland defenders.
Scott and Craig both played lacrosse at Maryland and followed their father’s paths beyond that. They moved to the West Coast to build brands rooted in lacrosse: Craig founded NextPro, a media company acquired by BallerTV, and Scott built the Adrenaline Lacrosse Brand and Starz Lacrosse, the largest club system of its kind from Seattle to San Diego, before founding The Legends Brand, a premium athleisure and performance apparel company. The brothers now work together growing The Legends Brand.
“We’re honored to play a role in celebrating the Hochstadt family among the all-time great contributors and advocates in the history of lacrosse, and grateful for Scott and Craig’s generosity and trust,” said Jim Smith, Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics. “This is more than just a gift. It’s the start of a partnership and joint investment in elevating Maryland Men’s Lacrosse and Maryland Athletics.”
Named space opportunities begin at $50,000 and are payable up to five years. Gifts of $5,000 or more will be recognized on a donor plaque. Those who are interested can make a gift to the project today.
Ira "Chief" Hochstadt, wearing No. 66, during his playing days on the Terps men's lacrosse team.