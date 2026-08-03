Maryland Today

- August 03, 2026
- By Maryland Athletics Staff
On Saturday afternoon, the home of Maryland football belonged to the Baltimore Ravens. The NFL team’s first-ever practice at SECU Stadium united current Terps, Maryland legends, Ravens stars and 20,185 football fans.
For first-year Ravens head coach Jesse Minter, practicing in the boisterous stadium offered valuable preparation before Baltimore opens preseason play. More importantly, it demonstrated the reach of the Ravens throughout the state.
"I think we have the best fan base in the world," Minter said. "For us to be able to take the show on the road and still have all these people show up, it's cool. For the young players especially, it's the closest thing we can do to simulate what it's going to be like a couple of weeks from now when we're in a preseason game."
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Saturday's training-camp practice marked the Ravens' inaugural fan engagement event in Prince George's County, expanding the franchise's footprint while strengthening its relationship with communities throughout Maryland.
UMD head football coach Michael Locksley said the festivities reinforced a relationship that continues to produce NFL talent.
"[Being] the flagship university of the state of Maryland, it's our job to promote the game of football," he said on Friday. "Who else better to promote the game than to bring our state's team, the Ravens, down to the DMV area? To be able to bring this product down, the best product in the state, is a great thing for all of us."
Former Maryland stars Torrey Smith and Jermaine Lewis received thunderous ovations from the crowd as they returned to SECU Stadium, reminders of the proud football tradition that has connected generations of Terrapins fans.
Baltimore native Derik Queen, the former Maryland basketball standout now with the New Orleans Pelicans, also made the trip. His presence illustrated how the Ravens have become a unifying force across Maryland athletics
After practice, current Maryland quarterback Malik Washington swapped jerseys with Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson, a symbolic passing of respect between Maryland's present and one of the league's brightest stars.
No reunion was more fitting than those of Ravens rookie receiver Octavian Smith Jr. and third-year lineman Corey Bullock. Just months ago, Smith electrified the same stadium wearing Maryland colors. Saturday, he ran routes in purple and black, greeted by familiar cheers from fans who watched him emerge as one of the Terrapins' biggest playmakers last season.
UMD alumna Ellen Moreau, who lives in Northern Virginia, said getting to Ravens games in Baltimore is a two-hour hike, but she jumped at the chance to drive her son, Ben, and his friend, Alex, to College Park to watch their favorite NFL team practice at her alma mater's football stadium.
"It was perfectly in the middle, and I get to be on campus," Moreau said. "It's awesome."
Baltimore Ravens staff contributed to this article.
Terps quarterback Malik Washington, left, swaps jerseys with Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson. (Photo by Dylan Singleton)
TopicsAthletics
TagsFootball