Maryland Today

On Saturday afternoon, the home of Maryland football belonged to the Baltimore Ravens. The NFL team’s first-ever practice at SECU Stadium united current Terps, Maryland legends, Ravens stars and 20,185 football fans.

For first-year Ravens head coach Jesse Minter, practicing in the boisterous stadium offered valuable preparation before Baltimore opens preseason play. More importantly, it demonstrated the reach of the Ravens throughout the state.

"I think we have the best fan base in the world," Minter said. "For us to be able to take the show on the road and still have all these people show up, it's cool. For the young players especially, it's the closest thing we can do to simulate what it's going to be like a couple of weeks from now when we're in a preseason game."