Maryland Today

Homecoming Week in 2026 is shorter than usual, but it's doubling down on Terp spirit, from a twofer for the annual comedy show, to the stands at the marquee game turning into a two-sided wall of red.

Standup comic Josh Johnson and longtime “Impractical Jokers" cast member Sal Vulcano will co-headline Student Entertainment Events' Homecoming Comedy Show, part of the University of Maryland's celebration Oct. 14-17. (Fall Break is Oct. 12-13.)

Fireworks, the Fan Fest and Juke Joint are all back, along with the food truck festival, Alumni Association tailgate and National Pan-Hellenic Council step show.

Homecoming is a time to wear your love for UMD proudly—and literally. Each day, Terps are encouraged to don a different Maryland color: black on Wednesday, gold on Thursday, white on Friday and red on Saturday. If your wardrobe is feeling a little light on Terps gear, pick up the official 2026 Homecoming T-shirt.

Wear the color of the day for a shot at scoring Homecoming swag handed out all week by spirit ambassadors who pop up across campus. Text MDHOMECOMING to 71444 for updates on where to find these events.

Here are five must-do highlights of Maryland Homecoming. See the full lineup of events at homecoming.umd.edu.