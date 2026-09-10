Maryland Today

- September 10, 2026
- By Sala Levin ’10
Homecoming Week in 2026 is shorter than usual, but it's doubling down on Terp spirit, from a twofer for the annual comedy show, to the stands at the marquee game turning into a two-sided wall of red.
Standup comic Josh Johnson and longtime “Impractical Jokers" cast member Sal Vulcano will co-headline Student Entertainment Events' Homecoming Comedy Show, part of the University of Maryland's celebration Oct. 14-17. (Fall Break is Oct. 12-13.)
Fireworks, the Fan Fest and Juke Joint are all back, along with the food truck festival, Alumni Association tailgate and National Pan-Hellenic Council step show.
Homecoming is a time to wear your love for UMD proudly—and literally. Each day, Terps are encouraged to don a different Maryland color: black on Wednesday, gold on Thursday, white on Friday and red on Saturday. If your wardrobe is feeling a little light on Terps gear, pick up the official 2026 Homecoming T-shirt.
Wear the color of the day for a shot at scoring Homecoming swag handed out all week by spirit ambassadors who pop up across campus. Text MDHOMECOMING to 71444 for updates on where to find these events.
Here are five must-do highlights of Maryland Homecoming. See the full lineup of events at homecoming.umd.edu.
Juke Joint
7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14, Nyumburu Cultural Center
The annual talent and open-mic showcase at the university’s hub for Black cultural life features music, spoken word, dance performances and more.
SEE’s Homecoming Comedy Show
8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, Xfinity Center
Josh Johnson, a former writer for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” who is now a co-host of “The Daily Show” and star of a new HBO special, will take the stage for a set, as will Sal Vulcano, a 14-season veteran of the hidden-camera/improv show “Impractical Jokers.” Tickets are available through SEE.
Terp Carnival and Teddy’s Pup Parade
4-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16, McKeldin Mall
The University of Maryland Police Department’’s comfort dog, Teddy, will lead Terps and their canine companions in a celebratory lap around the mall. (Registration is required.) Afterward, the carnival will feature games, entertainment, a beer garden and a fireworks finale.
Terpsville Fan Fest
Three hours before kickoff, Saturday, Oct. 16, Jones-Hill House
Fans of all ages are welcome at this free celebration at the football team’s practice facility. Lawn games, inflatables, face painting and more will be available, and so will the chance to toss a football on the turf.
Homecoming Football Game
TIME TBD, Saturday, Oct. 16, SECU Stadium
Wear red to watch the Terps take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday. The first 10,000 fans in the stadium will receive a Retro Red Out rally towel. (Staff and faculty can request free tickets to the game through Maryland Athletics.)