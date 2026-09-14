Maryland Today

The University of Maryland ranks No. 14 among public institutions in Forbes’ annual rankings of America’s Top Colleges, released on Thursday, a reflection of its commitment to positive student and career outcomes.

“At the University of Maryland, we strive to provide a top-flight, affordable education that equips students with the tools they need to succeed in their careers and to make the world a better place,” UMD President Darryll J. Pines said. “We’re proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of the best values in American higher education.”

The ranking evaluated 1,600 four-year colleges and universities across 14 metrics, including graduation and retention rates, alumni salaries, the frequency with which grads earn doctoral degrees, prestigious fellowships and awards, student debt and return on investment.

Among all of the 500 public and private universities who made the Top Colleges list, the university also ranks No. 37 among research universities, and No. 18 in the Northeast. Forbes also ranks UMD as one of the best employers in the state of Maryland.

“Maryland’s flagship state university makes the most of its location near Washington, D.C., and major federal facilities, with a top program in aerospace engineering and a computer science department that is strong in cybersecurity,” the magazine wrote, also calling out programs in business, education and criminology.

This ranking comes on the heels of several others recently spotlighting the university’s national leadership in student success. According to data published in the Chronicle of Higher Education’s Almanac, UMD ranks No. 9 among public doctoral institutions for the retention of first-time, full-time undergraduate students; No. 10 for its graduation rate among U.S. public universities; and No. 22 among public universities with the best six-year graduation rates for Pell Grant recipients.