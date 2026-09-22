Maryland Today

The University of Maryland is No. 17 among public universities in the influential 2027 "Best Colleges" guide by U.S. News & World Report—a top-20 placement for the seventh year in a row.

UMD is also No. 49 among national universities in the new list released Tuesday. A new ranking for “Best Value for In-State Students” puts UMD at No. 1 in Maryland and No. 20 nationally, based on the institution's tuition and fees, need-based aid and scholarships, as well as overall cost. In addition, the university’s commitment to creating an immersive educational environment is reflected in its improved No. 8 ranking for learning communities.

“The University of Maryland continues to be recognized across disciplines and by leading organizations for our academic excellence, bold research enterprise and unwavering commitment to student success,” UMD President Darryll J. Pines and Senior Vice President and Provost Jennifer King Rice said.

UMD’s rating is based on factors including increased spending on student educational experiences, favorable student-faculty ratios and rising post-graduation student earnings. A hub for entrepreneurship, UMD was also named No. 25 most innovative among public schools. For more than four decades, prospective students have consulted the U.S. News rankings during college searches.

“Rankings are one way of measuring our progress, but they are ultimately a reflection of the people and work behind them. We are proud of what we have built together and grateful to everyone who continues to move Maryland Fearlessly Forward,” said Pines and Rice.

The university has a combined 65 top-25 rankings for its schools, colleges, programs and specialties, according to U.S. News. The publication also evaluated a variety of undergraduate academic programs, and UMD received high marks across disciplines, including the following:

Business

UMD remained No. 24 nationally and rose to No. 13 among public institutions, with two specialties in the top 25: Management information systems: No. 9 nationally, No. 7 among publics Supply chain management/logistics: No. 17 nationally, No. 13 among publics



Computer Science

UMD ranks No. 17 nationally, and No. 10 among public institutions, with two specialties in the top 25: Artificial intelligence: No. 20 nationally, No. 10 among publics Cybersecurity: No. 8 nationally, No. 5 among publics



Engineering

UMD ranks No. 22 nationally and No. 12 among public institutions, with four specialties in the top 25: Aerospace/aeronautical/astronautical: No. 13 nationally, No. 9 among publics Computer engineering: No. 16 nationally, No. 10 among publics Electrical/electronic/communications engineering: No. 17 nationally, No. 11 among publics Mechanical engineering: No. 20 nationally, No. 13 among publics



Behavioral Sciences

Economics: No. 31 nationally; No. 11 among publics

Psychology: No. 37 nationally; No. 16 among publics

Other notable rankings: