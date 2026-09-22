- September 22, 2026
- By Maryland Today Staff
The University of Maryland is No. 17 among public universities in the influential 2027 "Best Colleges" guide by U.S. News & World Report—a top-20 placement for the seventh year in a row.
UMD is also No. 49 among national universities in the new list released Tuesday. A new ranking for “Best Value for In-State Students” puts UMD at No. 1 in Maryland and No. 20 nationally, based on the institution's tuition and fees, need-based aid and scholarships, as well as overall cost. In addition, the university’s commitment to creating an immersive educational environment is reflected in its improved No. 8 ranking for learning communities.
“The University of Maryland continues to be recognized across disciplines and by leading organizations for our academic excellence, bold research enterprise and unwavering commitment to student success,” UMD President Darryll J. Pines and Senior Vice President and Provost Jennifer King Rice said.
UMD’s rating is based on factors including increased spending on student educational experiences, favorable student-faculty ratios and rising post-graduation student earnings. A hub for entrepreneurship, UMD was also named No. 25 most innovative among public schools. For more than four decades, prospective students have consulted the U.S. News rankings during college searches.
“Rankings are one way of measuring our progress, but they are ultimately a reflection of the people and work behind them. We are proud of what we have built together and grateful to everyone who continues to move Maryland Fearlessly Forward,” said Pines and Rice.
The university has a combined 65 top-25 rankings for its schools, colleges, programs and specialties, according to U.S. News. The publication also evaluated a variety of undergraduate academic programs, and UMD received high marks across disciplines, including the following:
Business
- UMD remained No. 24 nationally and rose to No. 13 among public institutions, with two specialties in the top 25:
- Management information systems: No. 9 nationally, No. 7 among publics
- Supply chain management/logistics: No. 17 nationally, No. 13 among publics
Computer Science
- UMD ranks No. 17 nationally, and No. 10 among public institutions, with two specialties in the top 25:
- Artificial intelligence: No. 20 nationally, No. 10 among publics
- Cybersecurity: No. 8 nationally, No. 5 among publics
Engineering
- UMD ranks No. 22 nationally and No. 12 among public institutions, with four specialties in the top 25:
- Aerospace/aeronautical/astronautical: No. 13 nationally, No. 9 among publics
- Computer engineering: No. 16 nationally, No. 10 among publics
- Electrical/electronic/communications engineering: No. 17 nationally, No. 11 among publics
- Mechanical engineering: No. 20 nationally, No. 13 among publics
Behavioral Sciences
- Economics: No. 31 nationally; No. 11 among publics
- Psychology: No. 37 nationally; No. 16 among publics
Other notable rankings:
- Best college for veterans: No. 25 nationally; No. 17 among publics
- Best value for in-state students: No. 20 nationally
- Living-learning communities: No. 8 “program to look for”
- Most innovative: No. 25 among publics
Over the past year, Maryland has received the following recognitions for its academic programs, research enterprise, workplace environment and student experience. These include:
- No. 7 in the nation for promoting student entrepreneurship, according to 2026 rankings by The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur magazine
- No. 9 among public doctoral institutions for retention of first-time, full-time undergraduate students, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education's 2026–27 Almanac
- No. 9 among public institutions in research spending among all U.S. institutions in the National Science Foundation’s latest Higher Education Research and Development survey
- No. 10 among public institutions for patents awarded in 2025, according to the National Academy of Inventors
- No. 13 among U.S. public institutions, and No. 32 overall in the nation in U.S. News & World Report's list of 2026-27 Best Global Universities
- No. 14 among public institutions in Forbes' 2025-26 rankings of America's Top Colleges
- No. 22 among public universities for Pell Grant recipients' graduation rates in the 2026-27 edition of The Chronicle of Higher Education's 2026-2027 Almanac
- Three dozen top-25 placements across overall and specialty categories in U.S. News & World Report's 2027 Best Graduate Schools rankings
TopicsCampus & Community
TagsStudent Experience