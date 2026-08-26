Maryland Today

A hunched-over stick figure may not sound like fashion inspiration.

But Greg Heffley, the underachieving main character of the megapopular “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” books by Jeff Kinney ’93, may finally be a big man on campus with the help of a new apparel collection at the University of Maryland.

T-shirts and hoodies featuring funny and familiar illustrations from the series will debut in the coming weeks through major retailers such as Fanatics, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Rally House. They’ll also be available for sale at the University Book Center, which will celebrate the new partnership at its annual welcome event from 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday with giveaways tied to a new spinoff book, “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories 2.” Themed plushies will be given as a gift with purchase.

In between selling 300 million books, writing screenplays for Disney+ adaptations and co-owning a bookstore with his wife, Kinney has kept ties with UMD: He donated the “Wimpy Kid” statue in the Adele H. Stamp Student Union, was a huge hit as a commencement speaker, and most recently, wrote and illustrated the cover story of the Spring 2026 issue of Terp magazine, “Diary of a Wimpy Terp.”

That article offers a few clues to the quiz below: How well do you know Kinney’s—and Greg’s —backstory?