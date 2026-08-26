Maryland Today

- August 26, 2026
- By Lauren Brown
A hunched-over stick figure may not sound like fashion inspiration.
But Greg Heffley, the underachieving main character of the megapopular “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” books by Jeff Kinney ’93, may finally be a big man on campus with the help of a new apparel collection at the University of Maryland.
T-shirts and hoodies featuring funny and familiar illustrations from the series will debut in the coming weeks through major retailers such as Fanatics, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Rally House. They’ll also be available for sale at the University Book Center, which will celebrate the new partnership at its annual welcome event from 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday with giveaways tied to a new spinoff book, “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories 2.” Themed plushies will be given as a gift with purchase.
In between selling 300 million books, writing screenplays for Disney+ adaptations and co-owning a bookstore with his wife, Kinney has kept ties with UMD: He donated the “Wimpy Kid” statue in the Adele H. Stamp Student Union, was a huge hit as a commencement speaker, and most recently, wrote and illustrated the cover story of the Spring 2026 issue of Terp magazine, “Diary of a Wimpy Terp.”
That article offers a few clues to the quiz below: How well do you know Kinney’s—and Greg’s —backstory?
1. As an undergrad, Kinney wrote a daily comic strip for The Diamondback. What was it?
A. “The Skinny From Kinney”
B. “Zitopia”
C. “Igdoof”
D. “That ’90s Slacker”
2. While trying to get “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” published, Kinney took a different career path. What was it?
A. Standup comic
B. Video game designer
C. Middle school teacher
D. “SNL” writer
3. How many “Wimpy Kid” books have been sold since the series debuted in 2007?
A. 5 million
B. 30 million
C. 50 million
D. 300 million
4. Greg’s snarky older brother, Rodrick, plays drums for what band?
A. Löded Diper
B. Mouserat
C. Skid Marks
D. Deathtöngue
5. What is the signature catchphrase from best friend Rowley’s comic strip?
A. Bazinga!
B. Zoo-wee mama!
C. Sweet fancy Moses!
D. Son of a diddly!
6. What is the cooties-like disease originating on the basketball court asphalt?
A. Cheese touch
B. Finger fungus
C. Cranky stanky
D. Itchy pits
7. Which is not a defining feature of Greg’s mom, Susan?
A. Enormous eyeglasses
B. Spoiling her toddler son, Manny
C. Dislike of technology
D. Spontaneous yodeling
8. Who is Greg’s awkward neighbor kid with a secret freckle and questionable personal hygiene?
A. Smedley
B. Mervin
C. Fregley
D. Gremley
9. Who is Sweetie?
A. Greg’s cranky grandma
B. The Heffleys’ lazy dog
C. Rowley’s secret crush
D. Greg’s goody-two-shoes nemesis
10 “Fight or Flight,” Kinney’s 21st book in the “Wimpy Kid” series, is scheduled for release in October. Which of the following is not an earlier book title?
A. “Hard Knocks”
B. “Wrecking Ball”
C. “Cabin Fever”
D. “Big Shot”
Scroll past the gallery below of all the new designs to find the answers.
Answers:
- C
- B
- D
- A
- B
- A
- D
- C
- B
- A
TopicsCampus & Community
TagsStudent Experience