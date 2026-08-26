Maryland Today

The University of Maryland ranks in the top 25 among U.S. four-year public institutions for “Colleges With the Best 6-Year Graduation Rates for Pell Students” in the 2026-27 edition of The Chronicle of Higher Education’s Almanac.

The university’s No. 22 rank highlights a continued commitment to helping students with financial need earn their degrees from UMD.

According to the report, 80.3% of UMD first-time, full-time students who started at UMD in 2016-17 and received Pell Grants graduated within six years. Pell Grants are federal financial aid awarded to undergraduate students with exceptional financial need, and do not have to be repaid. More than 7 million students nationwide depend on the grants to pursue higher education; they range in size from $740 to $7,395 in 2026-27.

The university’s six-year graduation rate for Pell-eligible students has since risen, to 82.8% for first-time, full-time students who started at UMD in 2017-18.

“We’re invested in these exceptional students every step of the way, from recruitment to graduation,” said William A. Cohen, UMD’s associate provost and dean for undergraduate studies. “They enhance our community as much as we contribute to their success. UMD's high-quality programs attract students with a wide range of talents and experiences from across the state, nation, and world. These programs are enriched by the unique experiences and perspectives our students bring with them. Through our affordability policies, academic support structures, and emphasis on the thriving of the whole person, we are dedicated to the success of low-income students.”

UMD has established a broad network of programs and resources to support students with financial need from the application process through graduation. The C.D. Mote, Jr. Incentive Awards Program, Maryland Promise Program and Academic Achievement Programs are designed to recruit, support and retain low-income students. The university’s Maryland Degree Completion Scholarship provides eligible students financial support to promote on-time degree completion.

In addition, the university’s Terrapin Commitment ensures 100% of tuition and fees are covered for Maryland students with unmet financial need from families making $75,000 or less. Since the program’s launch, the Terrapin Commitment has invested over $80 million in more than 10,500 students; the university’s total undergraduate enrollment of Pell-eligible students has grown to 22%.

On a broader scale, the university also ranks No. 10 among all four-year U.S. public universities for its graduation rates of all students.