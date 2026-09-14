Maryland Today

One has climbed 10,000-foot mountains. Another has called Major League Baseball games. And one sprinted his way to an Olympic gold medal.

Those are just a few of the achievements that the fresh-faced class of 2030 brings to campus as they settle in to their first semester at the University of Maryland. Among them are champion roller-skaters and duckpin bowlers, a teen who started a nonprofit to increase access to medications, and a musician bringing her passion and talent to rural elementary school students. Meet seven of the awe-inspiring members of the incoming first-year class.