Maryland Today

When a towering oak topples in the yard after a thunderstorm, the carbon it absorbed for years from the environment goes right back into the atmosphere as it rots.

But this fall, University of Maryland students will bury trees like these 15 feet deep, slowing decomposition and arresting the escape of greenhouse gases to help compensate for fossil fuel use. Team Wood Vault, under the guidance of atmospheric and oceanic science Professor Ning Zeng, who developed the concept, has been experimenting with sizes and depths of plots at UMD’s Paint Branch Turfgrass Research Facility.

A new $20,700 grant from the university’s Sustainability Fund will enable the team to trial its largest vault yet, roughly the size of a large SUV. The team will collect fallen trees that would become waste wood, unable to be used for lumber or paper, from local municipalities and stash it underground.

“We want to show that this system can be implemented in larger projects in the future,” said Duncan Santerre ’26, an atmospheric and oceanic science major who has been on the team for two years. Creating such “wood dumps” around the world, possibly in quarries or abandoned mines, could put away a billion or more metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, or nearly 3% of humanity’s total output.

Nearly a dozen students will help build and monitor sensor boxes to measure output of oxygen and methane, as well as temperature and humidity. They will also conduct a site analysis to better understand ideal conditions for successful carbon sequestration. Clay, for example, is important as a natural sealant that creates anaerobic conditions, said lab coordinator and physics Ph.D. student Christopher Zapata.

Wood Vault is one of many student-led projects and internships that dominated the list of Sustainability Fund grants awarded earlier this year. More than $930,000 was distributed to 14 proposals across campus, for a total of $6.2 million since 2011.

“There’s nothing like learning by doing,” said Office of Sustainability Director Scott Lupin, noting that the student focus is intentional because the fund comes from undergraduate fees. “We want to give students the opportunity to get out there and participate in research, internships and learn from faculty advisers or staff about topics that affect sustainability. Hopefully it’s rewarding and gives them a leg up in the job market.”