Maryland Today

Families got a taste of Terp life, and Terps got a taste of home as thousands of parents, siblings and other relatives converged this weekend at the University of Maryland.

A month into the semester, Family Weekend welcomed visitors from across the country and around the world to reconnect with their students—and to experience the region’s wild shifts in fall weather.

In sunshine, mist and pouring rain, the three days of memory-making events led by the Office of Family Engagement included the annual giant tailgate, a reception at the President’s Residence, a gospel brunch and the 0.5K fundraising “run.”

Families bowled, played billiards and bingo, attended religious services, ate together in the dining halls, and made crafts including sock puppets for a Guinness World Record attempt. Units across campus hosted tours, information sessions and meet and greets, ensuring that parents missing their Terps (and wishing for more texts) left feeling a little more connected.

Have a look at some of the 100-plus activities that took place across campus.