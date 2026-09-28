Maryland Today

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Athletics Arts & Culture Campus & Community People Research
Campus & Community

Showered in Family Time

Thousands reuniting with their Terps came out to play games, sports or even with puppets.

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Rachel Lawrence ‘28 (left) dances with her mother, Rosalyn Lawrence of New Jersey, at the Terp Family Festival and Tailgate on Saturday, which drew a huge crowd despite drizzly skies and cool temperatures. More than 2,000 families registered for Family Weekend events. (Photo by Stephanie S. Cordle)

Families got a taste of Terp life, and Terps got a taste of home as thousands of parents, siblings and other relatives converged this weekend at the University of Maryland.

A month into the semester, Family Weekend welcomed visitors from across the country and around the world to reconnect with their students—and to experience the region’s wild shifts in fall weather.

In sunshine, mist and pouring rain, the three days of memory-making events led by the Office of Family Engagement included the annual giant tailgate, a reception at the President’s Residence, a gospel brunch and the 0.5K fundraising “run.”

Families bowled, played billiards and bingo, attended religious services, ate together in the dining halls, and made crafts including sock puppets for a Guinness World Record attempt. Units across campus hosted tours, information sessions and meet and greets, ensuring that parents missing their Terps (and wishing for more texts) left feeling a little more connected. 

Have a look at some of the 100-plus activities that took place across campus.

President Darryll Pines welcome students and their families for to University House. Photo by Stephanie S. Cordle/University of Maryland

President Darryll J. Pines (left) poses for a photo with Stefon Shorts ‘29 and mom Lisa Shorts of Silver Spring, Md., at University House on Friday, at the annual reception welcoming guests to Family Weekend. (Photo by Stephanie S. Cordle)

Person makes a sock puppet on a table

Lily Douglass ‘29 puts the finishing touches on her creation during the sock puppet party held Friday in the Adele H. Stamp Student Union. The culmination of Henson Week, a celebration of creativity and innovation across UMD, the event drew more than 300 people to create 500 sock puppets in honor of Muppet creators Jim '60 and Jane Henson '55. (Photo by Stephanie S. Cordle)

Hundreds of people in a room display sock puppets they have made on their hands.

The event drew 340 people, short of the world record for most people gathered in one place wearing sock puppets, but was still a fun afternoon of creating and playing. (Photo by Stephanie S. Cordle)

UMD held its annual “Not Your Grandma’s Bingo” during family weekend to raise money for Terps Success held at Adele H. Stamp Student Union on September 25, 2026. Photo by Lauren Epstein/University of Maryland.

Drag performer Destiny B. Childs brightens up the Grand Ballroom of the Stamp on Friday at Not Your Grandma’s Bingo, always a sellout event of Family Weekend. The comedy-filled event, with musical numbers, comedy, and yes, bingo, raised money for Fostering Terp Success, which provides support for students who are experiencing homelessness or have a history of involvement in foster care. (Photo by Lauren Epstein ’29)

Turtle mascot Testudo throws a cornhole game bag at McKeldin Mall.

Super Testudo drops into a game of cornhole with Geoff Stahl and his daughter Sydney, 13, both of Palm Beach, Fla., during the Terp Family Festival and Tailgate on McKeldin Mall. The family, visiting first-year student Mackenzie Stahl (not pictured), was among the guests who could enjoy yard games, a barbecue buffet, a photo booth and an insect petting zoo. (Photo by Stephanie S. Cordle)

Woman touches a large many-legged insect held by another woman while family members observe.

Emily Ponciano ‘30 (left) touches a giant Cameroon matte black millipede held by graduate student Logan Lott (right) as brother Daniel (center,)and dad Ever Ponciano look on at the Insect Zoo during the Terp Family Festival and Tailgate. (Photo by Stephanie S. Cordle)

Crowd of people gathers around ODK Fountain on McKeldin Mall.

Hundreds brave the drizzle to enjoy food and fun at the Terp Family Festival and Tailgate on Saturday. (Photo by Stephanie S. Cordle)

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