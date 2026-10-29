Maryland Today

From a weathered and weary Odysseus to the glam leads of “The Devil Wears Prada,” there’s plenty of Hollywood inspiration for Halloween costumes this year. Or maybe you’re a fan of old-school monsters, from fanged vampires to cauldron-stirring crones.

Whatever you pick, getting your makeup and hair just right will complete your look — and a University of Maryland graduate student from the School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies is here to help.

First-year MFA in costume design candidate MJ Kelly has loved stage productions since they saw the chandelier crash in “The Phantom of the Opera” as a child. When they’re not working behind the scenes on shows like the recent “Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play” or dance showcases at The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, they’re experimenting with hair and makeup. Oct. 31 is the perfect time to showcase those skills.

“Halloween is the one day a year when you can put on crazy makeup and costumes and go out and no one looks at you weird,” they said. In recent years, Kelly’s covered themself in blood for Carrie, donned sleek black hair and dress for Morticia, and created a cozy, bespectacled Velma for a group costume of the Scooby-Doo gang.

Whether you’re chaperoning trick-or-treaters or heading out to parties this weekend, check out these tips: