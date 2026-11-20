After a full day of student teaching, Melby races back to campus to join her team practice. It’s a long day by any measure, but it allows her to prove that Division I athletics and student teaching can coexist.

Melby is helping pilot the new Terrapin Teaching and Coaching Pathway, a program designed to help student-athletes become certified teachers while competing.

For Melby, it helps that Beltsville Academy has an early start time, allowing the Indiana native to still make afternoon practices with her team.

“I'm not even tired by the time I get home, because I'm just so happy to be around the kids,” said Melby, who will lead the Terps into the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Tournament on Friday. “Without this program and the support of everyone, I would have not been able to do my student teaching this semester, and it would have taken me five years to complete my undergrad.”

Instead, Melby is on track to complete her Master of Education degree next year — all while juggling the demands of a competitive Big Ten sport.

Athletes don’t often choose education as a major, not because they aren’t interested in teaching, but because of the demands of NCAA eligibility requirements and their teams’ practice schedules, said Brady Rourke, director of the Gossett Student Athlete Center for Academic and Personal Excellence, who created the program in 2024 with Loren Jones, associate chair and associate clinical professor in the College of Education.

“There are a lot of transferable skills between athletics and being able to successfully teach and lead and coach,” Rourke said. “So we want to make it possible for students to have the option.”