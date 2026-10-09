Maryland Today

In a famously dark 1993 episode of “The Simpsons,” the family enters witness protection after Bart’s murderous nemesis, the clown Sideshow Bob, is released from prison and vows revenge. Titled “Cape Feare,” it parodies the 1991 Martin Scorsese-directed thriller and ranks among the most celebrated installments of the long-running Fox series.

It’s also the perhaps unlikely centerpiece of an acclaimed work of theater, which will be presented at the University of Maryland beginning Friday.

Anne Washburn’s black comedy “Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play” imagines a future for “Cape Feare” — and popular culture more broadly — after a catastrophe destroys the electrical grid and upends civilization. The three-act play spans more than 80 years: First, a group of survivors tries to reconstruct the episode from memory around a fire. Seven years later, they have formed a theater troupe that performs remembered episodes of “The Simpsons” and other remnants of pop culture. By the final act, decades later, “Cape Feare” has been retold and reshaped so many times that the story has an entirely new meaning.

The School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies (TDPS) will stage “Mr. Burns” through Oct. 18 at The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, directed by Elizabeth Dinkova, artistic director of the Spooky Action Theater in Washington, D.C. The Bulgarian-born, Yale-trained director, adaptor and collaborative creator talked about what drew her to the play, the challenge of creating a world without electricity and what happens to the stories we love when they’re remade.