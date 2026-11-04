Maryland Today

On Election Day, Brylee Boyden ’30 came to the Adele H. Stamp Student Union prepared to vote for the first time. She’d brought proof of her on-campus residency for same-day registration along with a clear direction in which she wanted to see the state and country move. What surprised her wasn't the content on the ballot for the Prince George's County precinct. It was the almost-comical size.

“I wasn’t expecting the sheets of paper to be so big,” Boyden, an aerospace engineering major from Nanjemoy, Md., said after casting her vote.

That paper reflected what’s at stake in the 2026 midterm elections, with races spanning local school boards, county offices, governor and congressional seats. Terps who voted on campus were motivated by a sense of civic responsibility, a desire to assert their opinions and the thrill of finally being old enough to participate in a democratic tradition they’d watched their parents take part in for years.

“It’s just the right thing to do,” said Delasy Amuzu ’29, a neuroscience major from Odenton, Md. “I really wanted to do it this year. A lot is happening in our country right now.”

Young voters (ages 18-29) hold the potential to swing races around the nation. They just need to show up: An estimated 25.5% of eligible young voters in the U.S. participated in the 2022 midterm elections, compared to 46.1% of the full voting-eligible population. (The turnout rate was 46.5% in Maryland.) But numbers are expected to rise this year: As of a week ago, 3% more youth nationally have registered to vote this year compared to the same time four years ago.