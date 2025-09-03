Maryland Today

You’ve unloaded your favorite pillow and posters from the yellow cart, successfully navigated a dozen food stations and plate return carousel at Yahentamitsi dining hall, and made the surprisingly tiring uphill trek by the Adele H. Stamp Student Union.

Next, freshmen can take a deeper dive into the full University of Maryland experience by crossing off items on the official UMD Bucket List. It’s part of the “M Book,” a guide to Terp life with fun traditions, facts and tips, distributed at all two-day overnight orientations this summer.

The list features 20 ways for Terps to get the most out of their UMD experience. All they have to do is snap a selfie or a video of themselves doing each one, and track their progress through Canvas, and they can collect a pin for every five completed and get a special medallion to wear at commencement.

Start your journey now (the sooner the better, but it’s not too late, even if you’re a senior!):