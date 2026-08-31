Maryland Today

When Kennedy Holmes started crying on the first day of kindergarten, classmate Kennedy Smith approached her and said, “You don’t have to be sad. We have the same name.” Thirteen years later, the Kennedys are celebrating another first day of school together, this time as Terp freshman roommates.

“We were chatting in bed all last night, and I told her we need to bring positive energy, since we’re like sisters and do sometimes argue,” said Smith, named after the country’s 35th president.

“I said yes, we have to stay calm,” said Holmes, whose mom chose the name because it sounded pretty.

Holmes and Smith were among the more than 9,200 students who moved into University of Maryland residence halls last week during Fall Welcome in preparation for Monday’s start of the 2026-27 academic year.

For days, excited students, emotional parents and bins stuffed with clothes, linens, posters and Red Bull cases all poured out of a caravan of vehicles. During the evenings and on the weekend, the new first-year students were encouraged to get to know each other at a dizzying array of events sponsored by the Division of Student Affairs: game nights, cosmic bowling, bingo, movies, karaoke, FreeFest and an outdoor concert.

Resident Life and Maryland Athletics hosted Welcome to the B1G Show for incoming students on Friday, and the No. 4 men’s soccer team drew over 5,000 fans on Saturday night for the team’s victory over No. 9 High Point.

“Our Resident Life team was thrilled to welcome our Terps to campus! The energy and excitement were everywhere as new Terps jumped into welcome programs, explored campus and began building their Maryland community,” said Dennis Passarella-George, director of resident life. “From making new friends to discovering ways to get involved, their enthusiasm and engagement made this move-in and Fall Welcome so special. We are excited to see how they continue to make their mark at UMD.”

Back at Johnson-Whittle, Smith and Holmes passed the speakers blaring “Hamilton” tunes and upperclassmen there to welcome them, then eagerly strode past their new door, affixed with stickers that read “Kennedy S.” and “Kennedy H.”

They predicted that the significance of becoming Terps would sink in well before classes, when a few bags were unpacked, their parents gone and the sun set over campus.

“We’ll be starting another journey together,” Holmes said.