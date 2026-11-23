This flash of violence eerily echoed the events of May 14, 1954, in Tarboro, N.C., where Lt. Collins’ grandfather, recently returned from the Korean War, was walking home from work through an alley around 10 p.m. A white man brandishing a shotgun confronted him and, when Richard Collins turned to leave, shot and killed him.

The elder Collins’ jar will be part of the Community Soil Collection Project by the national nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative memorializing documented victims of racial violence. Now, both jars are on display at “Rich With Love: A Decade of Remembrance,” an exhibition at the Stamp Gallery that also features artwork inspired by the life of Lt. Collins III.

“We want to show all that he was and is — not just another dead Black man on the street, but so, so much more,” said Dawn Collins. “The exhibit is a celebration of him and what he was willing to do for this country.”

Digging up the soil on that September day in College Park was “a marker of the grief that we continue to experience every day,” said Richard Collins Jr. “Any time we do any of those types of things, it’s always bittersweet — more bitter than sweet, because it’s so unconscionably, incredibly unbelievable that this happened.”

While Lt. Collins’ killer was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison, the young man’s slaying galvanized the University of Maryland and Bowie State communities to memorialize Lt. Collins and to fight racism. Faculty and staff members at the two institutions joined together to create the Bowie State-University of Maryland Social Justice Alliance (SJA), which leads the Lt. Collins Day of Service and the annual Social Justice Symposium. UMD also established the Lt. Richard W. Collins III Scholarship that provides need-based support for undergraduates in ROTC programs.

A plaza located near the spot on UMD’s campus where Lt. Collins lost his life was dedicated in 2022 as a permanent place for students, faculty and staff to remember him and contemplate his legacy. Beyond campus, the Maryland General Assembly in 2020 passed the 2nd Lieutenant Richard Collins III Law, which lessens the burden on prosecutors to secure hate crime convictions after such charges were dropped in the trial of Lt. Collins’ killer. (Lt. Collins was posthumously promoted to 1st Lieutenant in 2020.)

Dawn and Richard Collins Jr. also started the 2nd Lieutenant Richard Collins III Foundation, which supports undergraduate scholarships, an outdoor expedition for ROTC students from historically Black colleges and universities and predominantly white institutions, and other initiatives aimed at eliminating prejudice. In 2024, Dawn Collins and the foundation won UMD’s annual Do Good Challenge, led by the Do Good Institute. At the time, Collins was pursuing a master’s certificate in nonprofit management and leadership in UMD’s School of Public Policy.

Weeks before collecting soil on UMD’s campus, the Collinses, along with members of the SJA, had traveled to eastern North Carolina to visit the place where the elder Richard Collins lost his life.

Beth Douthirt-Cohen, head of strategic initiatives for undergraduate studies in UMD’s School of Public Health and an executive committee member of the SJA, had connected the Collinses with the Equal Justice Initiative, which has gathered soil from some 700 places in the U.S. where racial violence — in many cases, lynching — has taken place. These jars are displayed in the EJI’s Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Ala.

Richard Jr. came into the world four months after his father’s murder. One day following his birth, a grand jury declined to indict the killer.

When Collins Jr. was 5 or 6 years old, he realized that, unlike most other children his age, he didn’t have a father. “Where’s my dad?” he asked his mom. She led him to a cedar chest and showed him photographs of his father, his dog tags and the American flag that had been draped over his casket.

“That was the relationship that I had to my father,” said Collins Jr. “That was the only tangible connection that I had to know what he was like or what he’d done in his life.”

Once the initial shock and hurricane of grief ebbed after learning of their son’s death in 2017, Collins Jr. noted the “thread” that tied his son’s killing to his father’s, he said. He struggled with the idea that, while the segregation and overt discrimination of the mid-20th century may have passed, the deeper divisions between people remain.

“When does this evil stop?” he said. “What is it going to take for people to stop trying to categorize other people and realize that they are no more human, or less human, than anyone else?”