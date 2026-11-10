Maryland Today

For 19-year-old Quentin Anderson, growing up in the small tribal community of Isleta Pueblo, N.M., the cool clothes he saw on social media were financially out of reach. So he created his own, screen-printing designs onto T-shirts and upcycling fabric.

But he never imagined he’d see his designs on the red carpet, much less on a fellow Native person. This summer, he got that chance: Meegwun Fairbrother, an Ojibwe actor, wore an outfit by Anderson as he promoted his role on the new “Little House on the Prairie” Netflix series.

“It’s one of the best feelings ever,” said Anderson. “Something I made is actually getting seen by who knows how many people. It’s being worn and used — it’s not just an item without a soul.”