Maryland Today

“They reflect the community where the woman is from and how she views the world,” said Billingsley. “When you’re taking those textiles and turning them into smaller objects and calling it ‘upcycled,’ it’s actually, in my mind, not very sustainable. If a woman is selling something that took her six months to make and is culturally significant, there has to be a need there.”

Huipiles are labor-intensive, woven by hand on either a backstrap loom that attaches around a weaver’s back, or a floor loom, a large piece of equipment operated using both feet and hands. Billingsley began traveling to Guatemala to meet artisans and hear from them about their work. Soon, she decided that she wanted to be part of preserving this ancient craft.

“The technique is at risk, like every kind of handmade technique throughout the world,” Billingsley said. Now she partners with a Guatemalan women’s weaving cooperative to sell the textiles to American customers through her line, RB Curated.

Recently, Billingsley posted a photo of her Guatemalan travels to social media. Godinez took note. He was born in Guatemala, and used to own a home with his family in the town of Antigua, the UNESCO World Heritage Site where Billingsley was posting from. “I asked her, ‘Hey, are you in Guatemala?’” he said.