Maryland Today

That’s one of many immersive stories that Smith, now the John and Adrienne Mars Director of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, shares in her new book coming out Nov. 10, “In the Company of Pandas: My Life with the World’s Favorite Bear.”

With just over 1,800 giant pandas left in the wild, zoos have become a critical part of breeding and conservation. Smith, a University of Maryland alumna, has been leading those efforts in the nation’s capital for nearly 20 years, first as a panda curator (part of a team staffing the panda house 24 hours a day for months when cubs were born), then working her way up to direct the entire organization in 2021. Today, she oversees more than 2,100 animals of 400 different species, all cared for by the zoo’s staff, as well as researchers and scientists dedicated to conservation.

Written in a casual, conversational tone, Smith’s book offers a firsthand look at what it takes to bring a new cub into the world, the unique personalities of the bears that have lived at the zoo over generations, and the successes and challenges of the conservation program.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

[Want to know more about Smith, from her first job working with rhinos to the joy and heartbreak of being a panda curator? See the feature story about her in the Terp magazine archives.]