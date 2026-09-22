Maryland Today

“After I graduated, I think it hit me, ‘Wow, you’ve done this and you’re not even 30 yet. You were going to quit—this was not an easy feat—but you did it,’” she said. That spurred her to apply for “Survivor” a few months later.

Growing up in Garland, Texas, Loblack watched weekly with her mom and grandmother. “But I never thought I’d do good on it or even want to do it because I don’t like being dirty. I don’t like fish. All of those things are still true.”

As she pursued her academic studies, she incorporated the show into her classes, including at UMD. She’s asked one group of students to analyze how family backgrounds feed into the way contestants play on the series, or asked another to develop research questions based on watching a few episodes.

“If students can relate to it, they can learn it,” she said. “What better way to do that than a reality show? It’s like a microcosm of society.”

The hierarchies that form, the tribal dynamics and alliances that come into play—it’s all perfect fodder for a sociologist, but Loblack knew she still had to prepare for the other trials. She bought a balance beam. She tried to overcome her disgust for fish by trying new recipes (to no avail: “It’s a texture thing!”). She tried intermittent fasting and teaching on three hours of sleep. But most importantly, she joined lots of social activities, working those relationships as practice for her time on “Survivor.”

“I knew I had the ability to ask people questions, to build rapport, to observe behavior in really meaningful ways,” she said. “As long as I packaged it in a way that wasn’t academic, I had a good chance of succeeding.” (Plus, people underestimate her because of her unusual nickname, which has stuck since her daycare days.)

She credits her UMD adviser, Professor Rashawn Ray, with believing in her ambitious research goals and being “probably the first person who didn’t stifle my creativity.” He and her UMD colleagues and friends are making T-shirts and cheering her on from afar.

“The sociology community is buzzing with excitement,” said Ray. “Jelly is a superstar scholar and will be a superstar on ‘Survivor.’”

Loblack, now a postdoctoral scholar at Indiana University Bloomington, hopes to return to speak to fellow Terps, especially in her department, about her experiences.

“If I learned anything from this, it’s that sociology has a lot more practical utility beyond academia,” she said. “I want students to know that.”