Maryland Today

Carlie Bloxom ’04

In May 2005, on a layover in Paris, I recall my father pointing out a lady around my age wearing a University of Maryland hoodie. It belonged to Christy Zlatkus ’06, who was also on her way to Rome with her family. We spent the next 12 days together on the same tour and became instantly close through our shared undergraduate experience, passion and plans for law careers, and of course, Italy. I have so many wonderful memories of that trip, almost all of which involve Christy.

After we returned stateside, we stayed in touch and often spent Sundays together, attending Mass at Memorial Chapel and then having lunch around College Park. I helped her prepare for the Maryland bar exam when her time came, and we both wound up practicing family law. Christy went on to found Z Family Law LLC, where I work today.

We have been close friends for 20+ years now, due to a chance encounter in Europe.

Miranda Hope

I was on the rooftop of my tiny hotel in Sorrento, Italy, in June 2024, drinking a bottle of wine with two friends and watching the sunset when two girls also came up to the rooftop and started taking photos of each other. They asked me to take a few photos of them together, which I did, and then we chatted for a few minutes. They explained that they were cousins who were treating themselves to an Italian vacation to celebrate their college graduations. One had just graduated from Maryland and the other from WVU. I screeched, "I'M A TERP, TOO!" We exchanged numbers and took a few pics together, too.

Caryn Schulman Karger ’88

For the last 5+ years I wear my red Under Armour “ISO Chill” Maryland hat every day on my walks, to the beach, on my vacations, etc., and I always hear “Go Terps” regardless of where I am. But the most unexpected was on the pool deck of the Norwegian Cruise Lines ship Joy, when two Terps and their high school son walked by me and started chatting because of my Terps hat. We ended up having dinner together several nights and going on a couple of excursions together.

Ping Lin ’98

On our girls’ vacation with my best friend Shreya Hessler ’96, M.A. ’98 last summer, we went to a winery in the Berkshires, Massachusetts and met the owner of Les Trois Emme, John Wayne Eline ’60, who named it after his three granddaughters. He had so many stories!

Chantel Nicole

On Cable Mountain in South Africa. They were wearing Terps gear so I had to say hello!

Omar Tarabishi ’13, M.A. ’21

We were heading into a restaurant in Istanbul to grab a bite, and someone from the class of ’92 was wearing a UMD shirt. Small world, go Terps!

Jasmine Boykin ’22

Earlier this year, I ran into a fellow Terp while hiking up a dormant volcano in Guatemala for my birthday! 🌋🇬🇹