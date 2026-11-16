Growing up in Prince George’s County, Kingsley Madikaegbu ’14 struggled to imagine himself at a four-year university. His parents were immigrants from Nigeria, his family wasn’t wealthy and he was no “book whiz,” he said.

What he did have was tech savvy and an interest in launching a business. Madikaegbu transferred from Prince George’s Community College (PGCC) to the University of Maryland, where a unique scholarship program for transfer students seeking to be entrepreneurs paved the way for him to earn a bachelor's degree. Today, Madikaegbu is an MBA candidate at Cornell and the founder of heal.ID, a chronic care coordination platform that connects patients, caregivers and care teams.

“I came in knowing how to fix things. The program taught me how to build a company around them,” he said.

Formerly known as the Southern Management Leadership Program and the Hillman Entrepreneurs Program, the newly renamed Terrapin Innovation Leadership Program (Terrapin Innovators) is marking 20 years of supporting the entrepreneurial ambitions of students like Madikaegbu — 471 to date.

[UMD Ranked No. 4 in U.S. for Entrepreneurship]

The program, which offers scholarships to 40 students annually from PGCC and Montgomery College, has shifted from a three-year program that started in participants’ second year in community college to a two-year one exclusively at UMD. (Students indicate their interest on their UMD transfer applications.)

The program provides wraparound support, including individualized mentoring, professional opportunities, leadership development and entrepreneurship education. Students take five courses in the program and earn a minor in technology entrepreneurship and corporate innovation from the A. James Clark School of Engineering.

“Students succeed when learning extends beyond the classroom,” said William A. Cohen, associate provost and dean for undergraduate studies. “Terrapin Innovators demonstrates how supportive mentorship, innovative teaching, and hands-on learning can open doors for transfer students.”

Students in the program are primarily from low-income backgrounds, frequently first-generation, and immigrants or the children of immigrants, said Sara Herald, director of the Terrapin Innovation Leadership Program. Because many of them grew up balancing a lot of family responsibility, they bring a high level of maturity to everything they accomplish on campus, said Herald.

The graduation rate for Terrapin Innovators is five times higher than the national baseline for community college students who intend to earn a bachelor’s degree.

“The goal is to increase graduation rates for transfer students and really make sure that higher education continues to be accessible for those students,” she said.

Terrapin Innovation Leadership Program students and alums share why they chose the program and how it led to success in their entrepreneurial endeavors: