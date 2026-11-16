- November 16, 2026
- By Lauren Frank ’27
Growing up in Prince George’s County, Kingsley Madikaegbu ’14 struggled to imagine himself at a four-year university. His parents were immigrants from Nigeria, his family wasn’t wealthy and he was no “book whiz,” he said.
What he did have was tech savvy and an interest in launching a business. Madikaegbu transferred from Prince George’s Community College (PGCC) to the University of Maryland, where a unique scholarship program for transfer students seeking to be entrepreneurs paved the way for him to earn a bachelor's degree. Today, Madikaegbu is an MBA candidate at Cornell and the founder of heal.ID, a chronic care coordination platform that connects patients, caregivers and care teams.
“I came in knowing how to fix things. The program taught me how to build a company around them,” he said.
Formerly known as the Southern Management Leadership Program and the Hillman Entrepreneurs Program, the newly renamed Terrapin Innovation Leadership Program (Terrapin Innovators) is marking 20 years of supporting the entrepreneurial ambitions of students like Madikaegbu — 471 to date.
[UMD Ranked No. 4 in U.S. for Entrepreneurship]
The program, which offers scholarships to 40 students annually from PGCC and Montgomery College, has shifted from a three-year program that started in participants’ second year in community college to a two-year one exclusively at UMD. (Students indicate their interest on their UMD transfer applications.)
The program provides wraparound support, including individualized mentoring, professional opportunities, leadership development and entrepreneurship education. Students take five courses in the program and earn a minor in technology entrepreneurship and corporate innovation from the A. James Clark School of Engineering.
“Students succeed when learning extends beyond the classroom,” said William A. Cohen, associate provost and dean for undergraduate studies. “Terrapin Innovators demonstrates how supportive mentorship, innovative teaching, and hands-on learning can open doors for transfer students.”
Students in the program are primarily from low-income backgrounds, frequently first-generation, and immigrants or the children of immigrants, said Sara Herald, director of the Terrapin Innovation Leadership Program. Because many of them grew up balancing a lot of family responsibility, they bring a high level of maturity to everything they accomplish on campus, said Herald.
The graduation rate for Terrapin Innovators is five times higher than the national baseline for community college students who intend to earn a bachelor’s degree.
“The goal is to increase graduation rates for transfer students and really make sure that higher education continues to be accessible for those students,” she said.
Terrapin Innovation Leadership Program students and alums share why they chose the program and how it led to success in their entrepreneurial endeavors:
Raushan Oshan ’27 and Telmen Bayarbaatar ’27
Pained by the food waste he saw while waiting tables at a Bethesda restaurant, Oshan came up with an idea for a venture called Forkcast, which creates restaurant inventory management software. He and fellow Terrapin Innovators cohort member Bayarbaatar, both computer science majors, are two of the business's three co-founders. So far, they have pilot-tested the software with several restaurants around the DMV.
“[Forkcast has] been a super exciting journey that I don't even think would have started if it wasn't for the program, especially the people within the program guiding us, helping us avoid mistakes they've made along the way with their own ventures,” Oshan said.
Last spring, Forkcast was a quarterfinalist in the Pitch Dingman Competition, an annual “Shark Tank”-style competition hosted by the Dingman-Lamone Center for Entrepreneurship in the Robert H. Smith School of Business where students pitch business ideas to alums and investors for over $100,000 in prize money for their startups.
In addition to the academic and professional opportunities, the program made the transition from community college to UMD less daunting and more welcoming. “I came here only expecting a scholarship … but ended up finding more than that,” Bayarbaatar said. “Community is something that I never expected and was crucial, and probably the backbone of the experience that I've had at UMD.”
Ashley Chavez ’27
To pay for her college education at PGCC, Hyattsville native Chavez turned to the online pet-sitting platform Rover. To her surprise, her so-called “side hustle” took off and she soon racked up more than 100 four-legged clients.
Chavez was still unsure whether getting her bachelor's degree was financially feasible. That was, until she got accepted into Terrapin Innovators. She credits one course in particular where she had to develop a business plan with helping her lay the foundation for her dog-sitting company, Chuchos (Salvadoran Spanish for “dog”).
“People wouldn't really expect me to be making the money that I make with dog sitting,” she said.
The marketing major also credits the program for motivating her to explore ways to grow the business, such as offering other services or even selling dog treats.
Jasmine Brunson ’20
Brunson’s first exposure to the University of Maryland wasn’t through Terrapin Innovators but the Maryland Transfer Advantage Program (MTAP), which allows potential transfer students to take a course at UMD first. Once she transferred over as an information science major, it was “smooth sailing from then,” she said.
One aspect of the Terrapin Innovation Leadership Program she appreciated was the coursework, particularly the class “Strategies for Innovation and Entrepreneurship,” which gave her the chance to learn about blockchain and cryptocurrency. After graduating, Brunson moved to Austin, Texas, and in 2022, started Rektify AI, a smart contract auditing company that specializes in penetration testing for cryptocurrency projects and conducts AI integrations.
Brunson credits the program for providing her with a community of brilliant individuals that she still keeps in touch with. “We're definitely family. It's definitely love. That aspect of the program is very, very quintessential,” she said.
Kingsley Madikaegbu ’14
Touchscreen cellphones were a novelty in 2007 when a friend handed Madikaegbu a broken Palm Treo. Madikaegbu, then a junior at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, watched YouTube video tutorials and fixed it. From there, Madikaegbu built a reputation as the school’s cellphone handyman. He soon opened a business selling his repaired electronics on eBay, and by the time he started community college in 2008, he could afford his first year.
Madikaegbu applied to Terrapin Innovators with an “appetite” for learning how to turn his technical skills into entrepreneurship. The program helped him get an internship and corporate experience that propelled him into a career in consulting after graduating with a degree in information systems and supply chain management.
While spending a decade working at Accenture and Google, Madikaegbu experienced several losses in his family, including the sudden death of his grandmother, that brought home the challenges of caring for people with chronic health conditions. That led him to found heal.ID, which connects patients, caregivers and care teams to track medications and improve communication. Still in its early stages, the platform is designed so that health systems and health plans pay for it, allowing patients and caregivers to eventually use it for free.
“I had the drive. What I didn’t have was a path. The program gave me the environment and the support to succeed,” he said. “Now it’s my turn to open that same door for the next student who doesn’t yet see themselves here.”
TopicsCampus & Community
TagsStudent Experience