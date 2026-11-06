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Athletics Arts & Culture Campus & Community People Research
Campus & Community

‘Fall’ in Love: Scenes of the Season

UMD’s photographers capture the changing campus.

Students pass through Hornbake Plaza during class change on October 28, 2026. Photo by Dylan Singleton/University of Maryland

Fallen leaves dot the grass as students cross Hornbake Plaza. (Photo by Dylan Singleton)

It’s the most beautiful time of the year ... or the season of lengthening shadows and evening chill. The Maryland Today team optimistically focuses on the former, turning up the volume on “The Great Pumpkin Waltz” and eagerly awaiting sweater weather. 

The leaves are turning, the squirrels are snacking (even more than usual), and Terps are soaking up rays before the sun sets so astonishingly early. All the while, the University of Maryland’s photography has been roaming across campus to record it all. 

A students reads a book under colorful fall tress in Morrill Quad on October 28, 2026. Photo by Dylan Singleton/University of Maryland

Kidan Abebe ’29 reads surrounded by fiery fall hues in Morrill Quad. (Photo by Dylan Singleton)

A squirrel drinks from a fountain in Memorial Chapel’s Garden of Reflection and Remembrance on October 28, 2026. Photo by Dylan Singleton/University of Maryland

A chubby squirrel chugs from a fountain at the Memorial Chapel’s Garden of Reflection and Remembrance. (Photo by Dylan Singleton)

Reckord Armory framed by fall foliage on October 29, 2026. Photo by John T. Consoli/University of Maryland

Fall foliage frames the stately columns on Reckord Armory. (Photo by John T. Consoli)

Students play volleyball on the Memorial Chapel Fields surrounded by fall colors on October 29, 2026. Photo by Dylan Singleton/University of Maryland

Students play volleyball on the Memorial Chapel Fields on an unseasonably warm day. (Photo by Dylan Singleton)

Students walk near Thurgood Marshall Hall on October 29, 2026. Photo by John T. Consoli/University of Maryland

Students walk near Thurgood Marshall Hall under a brilliant sky. (Photo by John T. Consoli)

Colorful fall foliage from Campus Dr. is visible from Paint Branch Dr. Photo by Stephanie S. Cordle/University of Maryland

Colorful trees along Paint Branch Drive are visible from the Brendan Iribe Center for Computer Science and Engineering. (Photo by Stephanie S. Cordle)

Students pass by The M on October 29, 2026. Photo by John T. Consoli/University of Maryland

Students walk past the M on a busy fall morning. (Photo by John T. Consoli)

Students on the Washington Quad on October 16, 2026. Photo by Dylan Singleton/University of Maryland

Students gather on the Washington Quad. (Photo by Dylan Singleton)

Fall foliage by H.J. Patterson Hall on October 28, 2026. Photo by Lauren Epstein/University of Maryland

The landscaping outside H.J. Patterson bursts in seasonal colors. (Photo by Lauren Epstein ’29)

Kirwan Fountain with students and foliage. Photo by Stephanie S. Cordle/University of Maryland

Fall reds look like summery pink hangers-on at the Kirwan Fountain. (Photo by Stephanie S. Cordle)

Students pass under Mayer Mall’s colorful trees on October 28, 2026. Photo by Dylan Singleton/University of Maryland

Students pass through Mayer Mall under a kaleidoscope of color. (Photo by Dylan Singleton)

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