It’s the most beautiful time of the year ... or the season of lengthening shadows and evening chill. The Maryland Today team optimistically focuses on the former, turning up the volume on “The Great Pumpkin Waltz” and eagerly awaiting sweater weather.

The leaves are turning, the squirrels are snacking (even more than usual), and Terps are soaking up rays before the sun sets so astonishingly early. All the while, the University of Maryland’s photography has been roaming across campus to record it all.