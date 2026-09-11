People often say they remember exactly where they were on Sept. 11, 2001, when they first learned of the terrorist attacks. But that’s not the case for most Terps on campus today, as they hadn’t yet been born.

Twenty-five years ago, 19 hijackers commandeered four airliners and over 77 minutes, slammed them into both towers of the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and into a field in rural Pennsylvania when passengers fought back. The attacks killed 2,977 people and injured thousands more.

The panic, the smoke and the raw grief of that day remain vivid for many, including the 8,000 members of the University of Maryland community who turned out the next day on McKeldin Mall for a memorial or rolled up their sleeves to contribute to a campus blood drive.

Maryland Today reached out to several UMD faculty experts to explore how that day reshaped their fields—aviation security, terrorism research, fire protection engineering and the military—and helped create the world we know today, whether we remember 9/11 or encounter it only as history. Their recollections, edited for length and clarity, span continents, decades of war and shifts in public security. The opinions expressed are their own.