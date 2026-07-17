Maryland Today

Nestled in the foothills of the world’s tallest mountains, the Namobuddha Municipality of Nepal relies on water from natural springs and mountain snowpack diminished by climate change.

Another threat to the water supply comes from the communities themselves. A lack of well-maintained wastewater treatment systems means raw sewage spills into local streams, which can cause disease outbreaks.

A team of University of Maryland, Nepali and Israeli researchers within the Global FEWture Alliance (GFA) this summer delivered a solution, installing a solar-powered wastewater treatment and reuse system at the Shree Janak Secondary School.

The alliance, supported by a UMD Grand Challenges Grant, focuses on the food-energy-water (FEW) nexus. In this project, the system developed by Laguna Innovation, an Israeli water technology company, uses elements of aquatic ecology, algae and oxygenation, to turn wastewater into safe irrigation water for the school’s instructional food plots.