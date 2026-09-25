Maryland Today

Before University of Maryland faculty specialist Joseph Patton studied lightning and extreme weather from space, he learned about storms the hard way: growing up in Baton Rouge, La., and living through infamous hurricanes like Katrina, Rita and Isaac. Nature’s fury caught his attention, and after earning undergraduate and master’s degrees in meteorology, he went on to forecast weather for the National Weather Service in western Kansas, where blizzards, tornadoes and dust storms were a regular part of the job.

Moving eastward hasn’t made the weather any less interesting for Patton, who was watching as a nor’easter began churning up the East Coast this week.

“Maryland sits in a weird little place for weather,” Patton said. “We’ve got mountains right to our west, and then we’ve got the hot ocean with the Gulf Stream right to our east. It’s like an atmospheric mixing bowl for ingredients for crazy weather.”

As a meteorologist and lightning researcher for UMD’s Cooperative Institute for Satellite Earth System Studies, Patton uses a satellite instrument called the Geostationary Lightning Mapper to help forecasters issue faster, more accurate warnings.

In a recent interview, Patton explained what Maryland’s emergency alerts actually mean—and what you should do when one buzzes on your phone.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.