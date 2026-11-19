When Stanley R. Zupnik Hall opens next year, its striking exterior and light-filled atrium will be among the first things visitors notice. Less visible, but equally impressive, will be the systems working to make it one of the University of Maryland’s first operationally carbon-neutral buildings.

Named for the 1959 graduate and benefactor — a civil engineering major who became an entrepreneur — the building will be home to several disciplines in the A. James Clark School of Engineering, university institutes and flexible spaces that encourage big thinking and idea-sharing. Among them are the Connected Autonomous Vehicles Lab, the Quantum Technology Center and associated teaching lab and a student organizations suite.

Already, the six-floor structure reflects that spirit of innovation, said Bill Olen, deputy chief facilities officer: “It's the first building on the UMD campus to use mass timber in place of traditional concrete and steel construction, lowering its carbon footprint.”

The design by the Philadelphia architecture firm Ballinger takes a coordinated approach to sustainability: combining architecture, engineering and existing campus infrastructure to reduce energy consumption.

“Using the exceptional architectural education my alma mater gave me to design Zupnik Hall is the greatest gift I could give back to this university, and one of the highlights of my career,” said Craig S. Spangler ’82, senior principal and partner at Ballinger.

Heating, cooling systems and ventilation systems along with design and building material choices emphasize efficiency. Here are several examples: