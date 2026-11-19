- November 19, 2026
- By Gina Federer
When Stanley R. Zupnik Hall opens next year, its striking exterior and light-filled atrium will be among the first things visitors notice. Less visible, but equally impressive, will be the systems working to make it one of the University of Maryland’s first operationally carbon-neutral buildings.
Named for the 1959 graduate and benefactor — a civil engineering major who became an entrepreneur — the building will be home to several disciplines in the A. James Clark School of Engineering, university institutes and flexible spaces that encourage big thinking and idea-sharing. Among them are the Connected Autonomous Vehicles Lab, the Quantum Technology Center and associated teaching lab and a student organizations suite.
Already, the six-floor structure reflects that spirit of innovation, said Bill Olen, deputy chief facilities officer: “It's the first building on the UMD campus to use mass timber in place of traditional concrete and steel construction, lowering its carbon footprint.”
The design by the Philadelphia architecture firm Ballinger takes a coordinated approach to sustainability: combining architecture, engineering and existing campus infrastructure to reduce energy consumption.
“Using the exceptional architectural education my alma mater gave me to design Zupnik Hall is the greatest gift I could give back to this university, and one of the highlights of my career,” said Craig S. Spangler ’82, senior principal and partner at Ballinger.
Heating, cooling systems and ventilation systems along with design and building material choices emphasize efficiency. Here are several examples:
Putting waste heat to work
Lab equipment and ventilation systems in university research buildings require substantial energy, and some spaces even need cooling in the winter. Rather than allowing the resulting heat generated by the nearby campus chilled-water plant to dissipate outdoors, Zupnik Hall will use it to warm the facility.
“We felt like we should take advantage of that, as it's a huge part of the university’s sustainability mission,” said Spangler, whose team used the same concept in the design of UMD’s recently opened Chemistry Building. (It and Zupnik Hall were built by the Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., led by President and CEO Tim Regan '77.)
Electrically powered heat pumps in the building will raise the temperature of recovered heat so it can help warm the building. Because the heat pumps run on electricity, the building does not rely on fossil fuels for heating during normal operation.
Reducing demand through design
Zupnik Hall’s design reduces the amount of energy the building needs in the first place, beginning with its exterior: Windows, walls, insulation and shading all influence how much heating and cooling a building requires.
The design team evaluated different combinations of glazing, insulated panels and exterior shading for each side of Zupnik Hall. By accounting for differences in sun exposure — solar shades outfit the south side, with a high-performance, triple-glazed facade on the north — the design helps limit unwanted heat gain while reducing heat loss.
That reduction in heating and cooling demand has an added benefit: smaller mechanical systems. By considering the exterior and those systems together, the team was able to reduce both energy consumption and the equipment capacity needed to meet the building's needs.
Recovering energy and cooling efficiently
Ventilation is particularly important in laboratory buildings, where a steady supply of outdoor air is essential to supporting research activities safely. But heating or cooling that incoming air requires considerable energy.
Zupnik Hall addresses that challenge through energy recovery, transferring thermal energy between outgoing and incoming air streams while keeping the air itself separate. The building also optimizes ventilation rates by creating a cascade of fresh air from non-lab spaces such as offices and conference rooms through the atrium to lab spaces before it is exhausted from the building. These strategies reduce the energy required to bring fresh air to comfortable temperatures.
The building also uses chilled beams, which are overhead units that circulate chilled water to help cool occupied spaces. Because water can carry thermal energy more efficiently than air, the system can reduce the volume of air that must be moved through the building and the fan energy required to move it.
Together with the building's high-performance exterior and heat-recovery technology, these systems help minimize energy consumption without compromising the needs of a research-intensive facility.
Beyond opening day
The benefits extend to long-term operating costs as well. A 50-year analysis projects approximately $22 million in savings and 56,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions avoided from the enhanced exterior and building systems.