Mertkan Alachan’s first taste of Thanksgiving skipped straight to the best part: pie. (Sorry, turkey loyalists!) From pecan to pumpkin, chocolate peanut butter chess pie and more, he had the chance to sample widely at the Friendsgiving Pie Breakfast held Friday at the Unity Center in Jones-Hill House.



After arriving at the University of Maryland this summer from Turkey, Alachan (who chuckled at the Turkey-turkey coincidence), vowed to explore life on campus. With finals around the corner, students are looking forward to Thanksgiving break. But for Alachan, the opportunity to meet new people temporarily pulled him away from schoolwork and brought him to breakfast.

“It's nice to talk to people and learn about them,” said the first-year master’s student in software engineering. “I made some friends, and I really like events that bring people together.”

The Office of Multicultural Involvement and Community Advocacy (MICA) hosted this first pie breakfast bringing together students of all years, majors and backgrounds to fill their plates and engage in authentic and thoughtful conversations ahead of Thanksgiving break. The event was cohosted by Bridging Paths, an interfaith and intercultural student club on campus.

Dialogue question cards at each table invited students to reflect on Thanksgiving and how their understanding of the holiday changed as they learned more about its history. Some students stuck to the suggested topics, while others veered off into everyday college life, bonding over a shared difficult calculus class or comparing notes about favorite study spots on campus

Some attendees — who numbered about 60 in total — lingered to talk with friends and new acquaintances even after the event had ended, said Hana Zewdie, MICA program coordinator.

“We really expected a lot of grab-and-go energy, but people have been sitting around,” she said.