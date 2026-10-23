Maryland Today

“I, Too, Sing America,” which was named for the Langston Hughes poem that expresses the longing of Black people to be recognized as part of the American story, examines not just how chattel slavery contributed to the founding of the University of Maryland, but how it shaped the communities nearby. The historically African American neighborhood of Lakeland is a major focus.

“We wanted to tell a larger story about how that history isn’t just here, but how it intersects with so many spaces outside of this institution,” said Lae’l Hughes-Watkins, acting director of Libraries’ Special Collections and University Archives, who also worked on the exhibition.

The exhibition’s contents, drawn from University Archives, features dozens of letters, photographs, newspaper articles, personal correspondences and more. They reflect history up until nearly the present day, including Diamondback articles about Black student activism on campus.

A mural, created by local artist Jamilla Okubo, takes up a wall of the exhibition space. It depicts a Black girl sewing an American flag, paying homage to 13-year-old Baltimore native Grace Wisher, who helped stitch the Star-Spangled Banner during her indentured apprenticeship to seamstress Mary Pickersgill; a silhouette of UMD’s campus statue of Frederick Douglass; and black-eyed Susans, among other symbols of Maryland.

Mendez said one historical fact he was struck by was the connection between College Park and Erie, Pa. During the 19th century, Lake Erie became a key stopping point for those traveling the Underground Railroad en route to Canada. Many enslaved people abandoning the tobacco fields of Maryland found shelter with Black residents of the New Jerusalem neighborhood of Erie; among them was Harriet Toyer, who was enslaved by John Henry Sothoron, a trustee of the Maryland Agricultural College.

Hughes-Watkins hopes that visitors to the exhibition will come away with greater insight into the real people who make up history. “Sometimes we feel like we know everything about this part of history, but we don’t know the people, the families on both sides — the people who enslaved or the enslaved,” she said. “This gives you that texture. It’s the humanization of that history.”