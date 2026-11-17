University of Maryland School of Music students and faculty on Monday received 2027 Grammy nominations alongside chart-topping global artists such as Raye, Rosalía and Ella Langley.

The UMD Concert Choir, a 100-voice symphonic ensemble directed by Associate Professor Jason Max Ferdinand, performed on a recording of Samuel Barber’s “Vanessa,” which was nominated for Best Opera Recording. The ensemble sang alongside the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) under the baton of Gianandrea Noseda. The UMD Concert Choir will next perform Handel’s “Messiah” with the NSO in December at The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center.

Associate Professor of Voice John Holiday’s debut album with pianist Kevin Miller, “Over My Head,” was nominated for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album.

“We are thrilled to see our School of Music students and faculty recognized with these Grammy nominations,” said College of Arts and Humanities Dean Stephanie Shonekan. “This is a wonderful recognition of their contributions and talents.”

The nominations were announced by Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees chair and UMD alumna Chelsey Green DMA ’17, a violinist, violist and vocalist.

The 2027 Grammys will take place on Feb. 7.