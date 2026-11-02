Maryland Today

A thin layer of microorganisms can create big problems for a data center — or it can help remove pollutants from water. Birthe Kjellerup, a University of Maryland Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, studies how to control the damage these microorganisms cause and put their capabilities to work.

Kjellerup’s research focuses on biofilms: communities of bacteria, fungi and other microorganisms that grow on surfaces in both natural environments and engineered systems.

“We’re trying to solve problems that bacteria and biofilms cause,” said Kjellerup, co-director of the UMD Center of Excellence in Microbiome Sciences. “Then we are also using these same biofilms to solve problems.”

Kjellerup’s research team works with partners ranging from health care facilities to state parks.

Another focus is the water used to cool electronic equipment in data centers. Biofilms that accumulate on metal surfaces interfere with heat transfer, increasing the energy needed to operate cooling systems. Understanding their effects on these systems can help researchers identify ways to control them and make them more efficient.

Her team uses an instrument called the calScreener to measure the heat active microorganisms release, helping evaluate potential treatments for controlling biofilms.

They also examine how bacteria break down contaminants carried by stormwater. An element of that research involves using the anaerobic chamber — an oxygen-free chamber that allows them to recreate natural underground conditions in the lab.

“We’re trying to determine what is the most efficient way of controlling bacteria that will make it sustainable for the water resources in the state of Maryland,” said Kjellerup.