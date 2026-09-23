Maryland Today

University of Maryland and state officials on Tuesday opened a home for Microsoft's newest quantum research center, international quantum firms and UMD startups that is designed to anchor Maryland's emerging quantum industry.

The Discovery Center, a three-story building in Discovery District Maryland, includes space for cutting-edge labs and offices, with fiber connectivity through the Mid-Atlantic Crossroads, the high-bandwidth research network linking UMD to the region's quantum infrastructure.

The building additionally serves as headquarters for the Capital of Quantum, a landmark public-private initiative that aims to unlock $1 billion in investments and cement Maryland’s position as a leader in the increasingly vital field. The initiative seeks to connect industry, academia, government and investors to grow companies, expand testbeds and build a skilled quantum workforce.

Gov. Wes Moore announced at the ribbon-cutting that the initiative’s five-year investment goal had already reached the halfway mark of $500 million in less than two years.



Tuesday’s event came a year after Moore, UMD President Darryll J. Pines and Microsoft Executive Vice President for Discovery and Quantum Jason Zander announced during the 2025 Quantum World Congress in Tysons, Va. that the tech giant would open a major research center at UMD.



The event also took place on the eve of the 2026 Quantum World Congress at the Hotel at the University of Maryland. UMD is the lead academic partner at the international conference bringing together scientists, industry leaders, investors and policymakers from around the world in College Park through Friday.