Maryland Today

Despite its diminutive size, molding is an architectural element with monumental personality. It can transform a builder’s-grade bedroom into a cozy, luxe enclave. It can add a historic feel to a new house, and energy to an old one. Stacked together, it can make a boring brick facade look downright regal.

The trim and adornments made of wood, plaster and even plastic are ubiquitous tricksters of the eye yet often go unseen. Now, a new University of Maryland exhibit is urging a second look.

“Moldings et al.,” which opens Friday at the Architecture Building’s Kibel Gallery, examines the history, materials and lasting endurance of molding (or “moulding”) in the annals of architectural building craft. A culmination of research efforts by University of Maryland Associate Clinical Professor Lindsey May, the exhibit (ironically on display in a room devoid of molding) showcases a vast catalog of molding types, its limitless applications and the transformation that takes place when stacks of slim, shaped wood adorn a facade.

“It’s a tiny piece that does a lot,” said May, who has researched molding for nearly a decade. “I want people to see this detail as something that impacts them and shapes how they experience space.”