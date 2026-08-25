Maryland Today

- August 25, 2026
- By Tom Ventsias
A University of Maryland-led institute focused on robust quantum simulation will launch a new phase of research with a five-year U.S. National Science Foundation award expected to total $37.5 million.
The renewal for the NSF Quantum Leap Challenge Institute for Robust Quantum Simulation (NSF RQS), which takes effect Sept. 1, reflects UMD’s long-term commitment to advancing quantum computing to take on society’s grand challenges and to spark a new era of scientific, technological and economic development, UMD President Darryll J. Pines said.
“Our researchers in quantum simulation are an important part of the vibrant quantum ecosystem we’ve built,” Pines said, “helping establish our campus and the surrounding region as the Capital of Quantum and making our Discovery District a dynamic hub where research, industry and community combine for real-world impact on the public good.”
Established in 2021 with a $25 million federal award, NSF RQS has developed novel ways to verify quantum systems, reduce errors and demonstrate increasingly sophisticated quantum simulations while building a collaborative community of scientists, engineers, educators and students.
Quantum simulation is widely viewed as one of the first practical applications of quantum computing. Rather than trying to make every type of computation faster, quantum simulators are designed to model extraordinarily complex quantum systems that overwhelm even today’s most powerful conventional computers.
The new award expands the institute’s scientific agenda; sustains education and workforce development programs; strengthens partnerships across academia, federal laboratories and industry; and positions NSF RQS to pursue the next generation of challenges in quantum simulation. Harvard University also will join the NSF RQS consortium, expanding the current collaboration between UMD, Duke University, Princeton University, Yale University and researchers from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).
NSF RQS is one of eight NSF Quantum Leap Challenge Institutes (QLCI), a network of interdisciplinary research centers created to accelerate advances in quantum information science through collaborative research, education and workforce development.
During its first funding cycle, NSF RQS researchers achieved breakthroughs in fault-tolerant quantum simulation with neutral atoms, new methods for verifying quantum advantage on analog quantum simulators, erasure detection in Rydberg atoms and quantum simulations of gauge theories and quantum materials. Together, these advances brought robust quantum simulation closer to becoming a practical tool for scientific discovery.
That progress was matched by the institute’s growth as a national research enterprise. NSF RQS researchers collectively produced more than 600 papers, generating nearly 17,000 citations. Along the way, NSF RQS trained more than 400 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers while developing programs designed to strengthen the nation’s future quantum workforce.
“NSF’s investment in the QLCIs established hubs for research on critical topics in quantum information science at a time when the field is rapidly advancing,” said Andrew Childs, a UMD professor of computer science who directed NSF RQS during its first five years. “I’m grateful for all the collaborations it enabled and proud of the progress RQS researchers made in just five short years.”
Childs is stepping down as director after guiding the institute through its formative years. Mohammad Hafezi, a UMD Minta Martin Professor with joint appointments in physics and electrical and computer engineering, will become director. Michael Gullans, a physicist at NIST and an adjunct assistant professor in physics and the University of Maryland Institute for Advanced Computer Studies (UMIACS), will serve as deputy director.
“We are at the cusp of determining exactly what quantum computers can and cannot do in the near future,” Hafezi said. “Realizing that potential will require vibrant partnerships among universities, federal laboratories and private industry, and we’re grateful for this renewed support to help lead that effort.”
The new award funds a shift toward what institute leaders call “quantum simulation engineering”—developing quantum technologies that are increasingly scalable and capable of addressing important scientific problems. Researchers will focus on three research themes: interacting fermion simulation, which seeks to model the particles that make up matter; fermion-boson simulation, which examines how matter particles interact with force-carrying particles in complex quantum systems; and dissipative quantum simulation, which studies quantum systems interacting with their environments instead of treating environmental effects solely as unwanted noise.
NSF RQS benefits from technical and administrative support provided by UMIACS, which helps coordinate research activities across the institute’s university and federal partners, Hafezi said.
The institute also will expand its educational mission alongside its research portfolio.
During its first funding cycle, NSF RQS helped launch the University of Maryland’s quantum science and engineering minor, supported K-12 teacher professional development workshops that reached 75 educators, and developed innovative quantum activity toolkits used by 100 teachers to introduce more than 2,000 middle and high school students to concepts like superposition and measurement.
The institute also established an international QSim conference series that attracted more than 600 attendees and launched the Quantum Leap Career Nexus, which connects students with more than 50 companies, government laboratories and universities through career fairs and networking opportunities.
The renewed award will build on those efforts through additional teacher development workshops, public outreach, K-12 quantum education programs, research seminars and summer schools while creating new opportunities for students and postdoctoral researchers to prepare for careers throughout the quantum workforce.
Gretchen Campbell, associate vice president for quantum research and education at UMD, will lead the institute’s education and workforce development efforts moving forward.
“Preparing the future quantum workforce means creating opportunities at every stage—from K-12 classrooms to graduate education and professional careers,” Campbell said. “By connecting students, educators and researchers across that entire pipeline, we can help ensure the talent needed to advance quantum science and technology is ready when the next breakthroughs arrive.”