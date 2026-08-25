Maryland Today

A University of Maryland-led institute focused on robust quantum simulation will launch a new phase of research with a five-year U.S. National Science Foundation award expected to total $37.5 million.

The renewal for the NSF Quantum Leap Challenge Institute for Robust Quantum Simulation (NSF RQS), which takes effect Sept. 1, reflects UMD’s long-term commitment to advancing quantum computing to take on society’s grand challenges and to spark a new era of scientific, technological and economic development, UMD President Darryll J. Pines said.

“Our researchers in quantum simulation are an important part of the vibrant quantum ecosystem we’ve built,” Pines said, “helping establish our campus and the surrounding region as the Capital of Quantum and making our Discovery District a dynamic hub where research, industry and community combine for real-world impact on the public good.”

Established in 2021 with a $25 million federal award, NSF RQS has developed novel ways to verify quantum systems, reduce errors and demonstrate increasingly sophisticated quantum simulations while building a collaborative community of scientists, engineers, educators and students.

Quantum simulation is widely viewed as one of the first practical applications of quantum computing. Rather than trying to make every type of computation faster, quantum simulators are designed to model extraordinarily complex quantum systems that overwhelm even today’s most powerful conventional computers.

The new award expands the institute’s scientific agenda; sustains education and workforce development programs; strengthens partnerships across academia, federal laboratories and industry; and positions NSF RQS to pursue the next generation of challenges in quantum simulation. Harvard University also will join the NSF RQS consortium, expanding the current collaboration between UMD, Duke University, Princeton University, Yale University and researchers from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

NSF RQS is one of eight NSF Quantum Leap Challenge Institutes (QLCI), a network of interdisciplinary research centers created to accelerate advances in quantum information science through collaborative research, education and workforce development.

During its first funding cycle, NSF RQS researchers achieved breakthroughs in fault-tolerant quantum simulation with neutral atoms, new methods for verifying quantum advantage on analog quantum simulators, erasure detection in Rydberg atoms and quantum simulations of gauge theories and quantum materials. Together, these advances brought robust quantum simulation closer to becoming a practical tool for scientific discovery.

That progress was matched by the institute’s growth as a national research enterprise. NSF RQS researchers collectively produced more than 600 papers, generating nearly 17,000 citations. Along the way, NSF RQS trained more than 400 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers while developing programs designed to strengthen the nation’s future quantum workforce.

“NSF’s investment in the QLCIs established hubs for research on critical topics in quantum information science at a time when the field is rapidly advancing,” said Andrew Childs, a UMD professor of computer science who directed NSF RQS during its first five years. “I’m grateful for all the collaborations it enabled and proud of the progress RQS researchers made in just five short years.”

Childs is stepping down as director after guiding the institute through its formative years. Mohammad Hafezi, a UMD Minta Martin Professor with joint appointments in physics and electrical and computer engineering, will become director. Michael Gullans, a physicist at NIST and an adjunct assistant professor in physics and the University of Maryland Institute for Advanced Computer Studies (UMIACS), will serve as deputy director.