Maryland Today

While earlier studies caught glimpses of the matrix changing during learning, researchers only sampled occasionally (typically every few days or weeks) and concluded that it rebuilt slowly over long periods. Caras’s team tracked the cycle over much shorter intervals, resulting in findings that suggest that the adult matrix is far more dynamic. Rather than sitting fixed in place, the researchers found that the matrix shifts on a rapid rhythm tied to training—loosening after practicing a skill to acquire it and then knitting back together by the next day.

That speed matters because it means that the matrix loosens and resets on the same timescale as the training that drives learning. Each practice session gets its own opportunity for change, and the gains from one day settle in overnight to become the starting point for the next.

To test whether the extracellular matrix truly permits learning, the team used an enzyme to break down the matrix, which slowed learning. The more the matrix was disrupted, the greater the impairment—learning a skill and mastering it became more difficult. And when the matrix was broken down after a skill was successfully mastered, performance began to slip.

“Instead of being at your best, A-plus performance, you’re now working at a B-minus level,” Caras explained. “You don’t lose your skill completely, but mastery is noticeably eroding.”

While the team’s research is still in the early stages and far from direct human application, they believe the results open intriguing possibilities, especially for how we currently approach learning and retention. Based on the team’s findings, she theorized that plateaus in language learning could result from the brain regions involved flipping from a “ready-to-learn” state into a more stable one, with the matrix sealing the gains in place.

The team’s work may also have applications for hearing rehabilitation, and specifically, helping cochlear implant patients who have to train their brains to interpret an entirely new kind of signal, Caras explained.

“Someone newly fitted with a device might be more receptive to that training than a long-time user whose brain has already settled into a stable state,” she said. “If there’s a safe way to briefly reopen the learning window, it could be possible to help them acquire the skills to interpret these signals from their implant.”

The researchers are now working to identify the molecules that trigger changes to the matrix, record what the brain is doing during the brief window when the matrix loosens to learn, and explore the matrix’s role in hearing loss and related disorders.

“The catch is that the same matrix seems to be needed both to learn and to hold onto what’s learned,” she said. “The long-term hope is to learn how to temporarily open up this matrix at will to make the learning process more accessible.”