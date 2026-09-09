Maryland Today

Star wide receiver Stefon Diggs returns to Maryland to play for his hometown team, the Washington Commanders. He’ll be joined by another former Terp, tight end Chig Okonkwo, while fellow wideout D.J. Moore will take the field for the Buffalo Bills, perennial Super Bowl contenders.

They’re among the most prominent former University of Maryland players in the professional ranks, but they have lots of company. Maryland has had at least one player selected in nine consecutive drafts—30 of the last 32—and 2026 NFL rosters include 24 Terps as the season kicks off Wednesday night.

The Rookie

Defensive back Jalen Huskey was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round. A second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2025, Huskey tied for fourth in the conference and 16th nationally with four interceptions in 12 games. He also recorded 72 tackles, the sixth most among Big Ten defensive backs, and earned an 83.6 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus.

The Veterans (Five or more years in the NFL)

Stefon Diggs enters his 12th NFL season with the Commanders after helping the New England Patriots reach the Super Bowl in 2025. He posted 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns last year and has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in seven of the last eight seasons.

D.J. Moore was traded to the Buffalo Bills this offseason. He enters his ninth NFL season with more than 8,000 career receiving yards. One of the league’s most durable receivers, Moore hasn’t missed a game in the last five seasons.

Josh Woods in his ninth season returns to the Atlanta Falcons. The veteran linebacker appeared in 12 games for Atlanta in 2025, recording 14 tackles while contributing primarily on special teams.

Ty Johnson returns for his fourth season with the Bills and eighth overall. In 2025, the versatile running back ran for 200 yards and three touchdowns while catching 24 passes for 263 yards and two scores.

Chig Okonkwo joins the Commanders after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He’s coming off a career year in 2025, when he set personal bests with 56 receptions for 560 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Nick Cross signed with the Commanders following four years with the Indianapolis Colts, where he started all 17 contests in each of his final two seasons. He recorded 304 tackles, five interceptions, 12 passes defended and 3.5 sacks with the Colts.

Sam Okuayinonu returns to the San Francisco 49ers following a productive 2025 season and fourth overall. The defensive lineman appeared in 15 games, totaling 39 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble.

The Up-and-Comers (Four or fewer years in the NFL)

Tarheeb Still enters his third season with the Los Angeles Chargers. He started with a bang two years ago, recording 62 tackles, breaking up 10 passes and intercepting four, including a pick-six.

Chad Ryland returns to the Arizona Cardinals for a second season. In 2025, he converted 25 of 33 field-goal attempts, including a season-long 57-yarder, and was perfect on 36 extra-point attempts.

Jakorian Bennett returns to the Philadelphia Eagles for his second season. Despite an injury-limited 2025 campaign, the defensive back appeared in 11 games, recording seven tackles and one pass defended.

Spencer Anderson enters his fourth season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after taking on an expanded role along the offensive line. Anderson appeared in all 17 games in 2025 and made a career-high seven starts.

Deonte Banks enters his fourth season with the New York Giants. The cornerback appeared in 16 games in 2025, recording 31 tackles and five passes broken up.

D.J. Glaze returns to the Las Vegas Raiders after establishing himself as a fixture along the offensive line. The offensive tackle started all 17 games in 2025.

Tai Felton enters his second season with the Minnesota Vikings. The wide receiver caught three passes for 25 yards in 2025 while contributing on special teams.

Jordan Phillips enters his second season with the Miami Dolphins after starting 16 games as a rookie defensive tackle. He finished the season with 34 tackles.

Dante Trader Jr. enters his second season with the Dolphins following a strong rookie campaign. A safety, he appeared in all 17 games in 2025, recording 55 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.

Corey Bullock joins the Carolina Panthers after spending last year with the Baltimore Ravens.

Looking to Make Their Mark

OL Josh Kaltenberger (Chargers), OL Gottlieb Ayedze (Dolphins), OL Alan Herron (Saints) and DT Byron Coward (Commanders) all start the season on their teams’ practice squads. LB Ruben Hyppolite II (Bears) and WR Jeshaun Jones (Vikings) are on their teams’ reserve list.