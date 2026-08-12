Maryland Today

In recognition of his generosity, the golf facility will be named for him, and the school will name a wing in Van Munching Hall the Stephen M. Schanwald Gateway for Smith. This gift, along with his $18 million gift in 2024 in support of Maryland Athletics and the Schanwald Sports Management Program, totals a minimum commitment of $33 million toward Forward: The University of Maryland Campaign for the Fearless. The $2.5 billion fundraising initiative aims to expand access to UMD’s world-class education, accelerate groundbreaking research and unite a global community to Do Good.

“Steve Schanwald’s background gives him a unique perspective on how sports connect us to each other and to institutions,” said UMD President Darryll J. Pines. “His generous gift promises to benefit everything we do at the University of Maryland, from advancing incisive scholarship to building a community of proud and committed Terp students, faculty, staff and alumni.”

Schanwald rose to sports marketing acclaim in the 1980s and 1990s by dressing up home Bulls games with entertainment, promotions and new community relations programs leading to record-breaking sellouts not just during the Jordan era but beyond that, when the team was in a slump. During a demanding career he found that golf eased his stress. Since retiring in 2015 after 28 years with the Bulls, he plays at least four times a week, and has swung the sticks at premier courses like Augusta National Golf Club, Pebble Beach Golf Resort and the Old Course at St. Andrews.

With his latest gift, he intends to lift the profile of the university’s golf teams. (Emil Riegger ’27 this spring became the men’s team’s first All-American since 1994, while the women’s team in the fall will welcome freshmen who won the Italian and Spanish U-18 championships.)

“The golf performance center will allow us to recruit even greater players, help them reach their full potential and compete for Big Ten and national championships,” Schanwald said.

UMD officials aim to finalize the design of the estimated 5,000-square-foot facility next year. It will include indoor and outdoor hitting bays, a dynamic putting lab and sensors and high-speed cameras that spit out metrics like club speed, angle and force at contact. Other technological tools like Doppler radar will track the ball’s distance and spin rate.

“This facility will be a gamechanger,” said head men’s golf coach John Phillips. “It gives us another rallying point to move the program forward, make our student-athletes feel special and ensure that their hard work is rewarded.”

Jim Smith, Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics, said that Schanwald continues to demonstrate what it means to invest in the future of Maryland Athletics.

"This extraordinary gift will transform the experience for our men's and women's golf student-athletes by providing a world-class training environment while strengthening our ability to recruit, develop and compete at the highest level,” Smith said. “Steve's vision and generosity will have a lasting impact on our golf programs and on generations of Terps to come."

Though the golf performance center will be reserved mainly for UMD’s golf teams, Schanwald encourages business students to take up the sport, noting that it teaches persistence, patience, discipline and calculation, and how to win and lose with grace. As a Bulls executive, he forged many lasting business partnerships on the links, while other outings told him whom to leave out from the negotiating table.

“If your opponent moves the ball just to give himself a better lie, that might be a guy that you don't want to trust that much in business,” he said.

Smith School Dean Prabhudev Konana expressed gratitude for Schanwald’s continued investments in the sports management program, a multidisciplinary initiative designed to prepare students for global leadership roles. The endowment will allow the program to develop a minor and major, hire more faculty and staff, and strengthen its national reputation.

Schanwald plays an active role in the program's curriculum, organizing guest lectures by key sports influencers and helping set up trips to the NFL, NBA and MLB headquarters in New York.

“His transformative involvement extends beyond his generous gift,” said Konana. “He offers his time and extensive industry knowledge to ensure students in the program are prepared to become leaders and innovators in the business of sports."