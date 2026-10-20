Maryland Today

As Odar’s garden grew, she decided to pursue becoming a master gardener; recently, she suggested to UME Agent Associate Alexia Leeser that she share her experience with other gardeners. Odar worked with Senior Agent Alexander Chan, who teaches programs on mental health, to create her presentation. Their work is supported by the IN-PLACE initiative (the Interdisciplinary Network for Place-Based Learning, Action and Community-Engaged EnvironMental Health), which is funded by a new UMD Grand Challenges Grant. The research team is collaborating on connecting nature-based experiences, environments and perspectives to solve the grand challenges of global mental health, health equity and environmental health.

“A big piece of my grief presentation is telling stories and sharing with others as a part of the process of grieving,” said Chan. “Her presentation is all about how she endured some losses and is using gardening to cope with that.”

Here are five tips to keep in mind if you’d like to create a grief garden of your own.

Start small. You may not have the room, time or ambition to plant and tend to a large backyard garden. That’s okay. Plant an herb that your late loved one often cooked with in a pot on your windowsill. Nurture a type of houseplant that they always kept. “It’s much easier to scale up than down,” said Odar.

Infuse symbolism into your planting choices. Select shrubs or flowers that remind you in some way of your late loved one. They could bloom around that person’s birthday or the anniversary of their passing, or it could be your friend or relative’s favorite flower. Odar planted Virginia sweetspire in memory of her grandmother, who was named Virginia and who was never seen without her signature red lipstick—the same shade as the plant’s leaves in autumn. “Every time it’s turning, I’m like, ‘All right, I see you,’” said Odar.