- November 20, 2026
- By John Tucker
Inside the disinfection room of Baltimore’s Ashburton water filtration plant, 14 University of Maryland students clad in hard hats peered up at six towering vats of bleach used to treat water that flows from the distant Liberty Reservoir into the facility, killing bacteria and other pathogens before it's routed to the region’s kitchen sinks.
But bleach can’t conquer per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly called PFAS — a class of synthetic chemicals. Resistant to grease and water, they gave us nonstick cookware, waterproofing technology, durable medical devices and firefighting foam. But these substances’ ironclad chemical bonds, which earned the nickname “forever chemicals,” have a darker side linked to deadly cancers, infertility, and immune and developmental damage to infants and children. They might also be called “everywhere chemicals,” because they are widely found in basic items like clothes, cosmetics and pizza boxes, as well as soil, air and drinking water.
“PFAS — this guy doesn’t care about anything,” said Ashburton plant manager Mohammed Almafrachi Ph.D. ’26 as he toured the UMD students through the facility last Tuesday. “We can add whatever chemicals we want to the water, but he’s going to stay here.”
Not if Guangbin Li, UMD assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering, has anything to say about it. Although one government study detected PFAS chemicals in nearly half of the nation’s tap water, the PFAS expert envisions a day when the stubborn chemicals can be curbed to the point of eliminating health risks. For the past two years he and his students have collaborated with Baltimore’s Department of Public Works, which oversees the city’s water system, to study PFAS interventions; city officials have provided water samples and data to Li’s team, while he has shared his technology with water engineers.
“People call it forever chemicals, but scientifically it’s not forever,” Li said. “We still have a ways to go, but we have the technology to destroy them.”
While many scientists have attempted to lower PFAS by converting it with aggressive heat or electricity to carbon dioxide — nontoxic, but still a gas that contributes to climate change — Li’s method uses micrometer-sized adsorbents like carbon that soak the PFAS up like a sponge and lock it in place. The resulting solids either remain safely buried in soil for years or can be removed from treated water after a few hours to a few days. By experimenting with different chemical combinations with which to arm the adsorbents, Li’s aim is to build a kind of super sponge that ensnares not one, but the majority of the most dangerous PFAS, and converts them into recyclable materials.
At the same time, his research has led him to question the promises of other scientists using similar methods. While some claim that current soil-based adsorbents can trap certain PFAS for up to 100 years, Li has found that the true number could be less than 20 years.
“We should be prepared for a future of these chemicals coming back to us sooner than we think,” said Li, who recently published his findings in Environmental Science & Technology. The study was funded by a by a UMD Grand Challenges Grant and the Pentagon’s Strategic Environmental Research and Development Program (SERDP).
The Ashburton plant, a large, labyrinthine building erected in 1956, processes up to 165 million gallons of drinking water a day for consumers stretching from Towson to Columbia, Md., but it was never designed to treat PFAS. Li is working with Almafrachi — his former student who runs the Ashburton facility as well as the city’s other two filtration plants — to identify opportunities for modifications and pilot programs introducing new adsorbents.
“He has all the scientific and engineering knowledge of PFAS, and we have the operational knowledge,” said Almafrachi, who as a UMD doctoral student designed a chemical catalyst that adsorbs PFAS. He calls the collaboration between the university and his team “Terps helping Terps.”
Meanwhile, through his connections to Almafrachi and other Baltimore engineers, Li appreciates the chance to expose his students to the real-world infrastructure challenges facing the city, which houses one of the nation’s oldest filtration systems.
“We have fancy technology in our lab, but it’s still a lab,” he says. “There’s a gap, sometimes huge, between it and the real, full-scale system that students see on the tour.”
Grand Challenges Grants
Creative solutions to the state’s and world’s most vexing problems require unconventional approaches. You can help move Maryland Forward by supporting UMD’s Grand Challenges Grants Program, which is making strides to protect our planet, build healthier communities, strengthen data security and online privacy, and much more. Make a gift at forward.umd.edu.