Inside the disinfection room of Baltimore’s Ashburton water filtration plant, 14 University of Maryland students clad in hard hats peered up at six towering vats of bleach used to treat water that flows from the distant Liberty Reservoir into the facility, killing bacteria and other pathogens before it's routed to the region’s kitchen sinks.

But bleach can’t conquer per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly called PFAS — a class of synthetic chemicals. Resistant to grease and water, they gave us nonstick cookware, waterproofing technology, durable medical devices and firefighting foam. But these substances’ ironclad chemical bonds, which earned the nickname “forever chemicals,” have a darker side linked to deadly cancers, infertility, and immune and developmental damage to infants and children. They might also be called “everywhere chemicals,” because they are widely found in basic items like clothes, cosmetics and pizza boxes, as well as soil, air and drinking water.

“PFAS — this guy doesn’t care about anything,” said Ashburton plant manager Mohammed Almafrachi Ph.D. ’26 as he toured the UMD students through the facility last Tuesday. “We can add whatever chemicals we want to the water, but he’s going to stay here.”

Not if Guangbin Li, UMD assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering, has anything to say about it. Although one government study detected PFAS chemicals in nearly half of the nation’s tap water, the PFAS expert envisions a day when the stubborn chemicals can be curbed to the point of eliminating health risks. For the past two years he and his students have collaborated with Baltimore’s Department of Public Works, which oversees the city’s water system, to study PFAS interventions; city officials have provided water samples and data to Li’s team, while he has shared his technology with water engineers.

“People call it forever chemicals, but scientifically it’s not forever,” Li said. “We still have a ways to go, but we have the technology to destroy them.”