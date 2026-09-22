Maryland Today

In 2000, the International Union for Conservation of Nature made it official: The scimitar-horned oryx, an antelope that once abundantly roamed the grasslands fringing Africa’s Sahara Desert, was functionally extinct in the wild.

But just over 20 years later, the union decisively reversed its assessment, downlisting the species to “endangered” status, thanks to a global coalition of governments, conservation organizations and scientists who reintroduced these animals from captivity back into natural habitats.

Now, University of Maryland researchers have partnered with the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute (NZCBI) to assess how the reintroduced oryx population is weathering its comeback.

“It’s one of conservation’s best success stories, so it’s important to find out the long-term consequences of their return,” said biological sciences Ph.D. student Gayatri Anand, who works with Distinguished University Professor of Biology Bill Fagan to study movement ecology. “Have these scimitar-horned oryx changed, in terms of their social behavior or migratory knowledge, from their original wild versions? And if so, how?”

Since 2016, nearly 350 scimitar-horned oryx from a captive breeding herd managed by the Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi have been released into the Réserve de Faune de Ouadi Rimé-Ouadi Achim in central Chad, a protected area roughly the size of Maine. The wild population now numbers around 650-900, with the majority of animals born in Chad. By most typical benchmarks for similar programs, the oryx reintroduction is working.

“This is one of the very, very rare cases for a large mammal to be brought back from extinction in the wild,” said Postdoctoral Researcher Marron McConnell Ph.D. ’26, who also collaborates with Fagan. “Reintroducing these animals from captivity is extremely complex and difficult. Only a few other comparable examples come to mind, such as the Arabian oryx and Przewalski’s horse.”

But bringing a species back from extinction is only the beginning. Can an animal that has spent generations in captivity actually learn to be wild again? Around 2022, research ecologists Jared Stabach and Katherine Mertes of NZCBI initiated a collaboration with Fagan and his research group to help answer that question.

Because the species was extinct in the wild for so long, almost everything known about its social behavior came from captive populations—which are typically smaller, sex-biased and managed in fenced enclosures. When the first 21 oryx were released into the reserve in 2016, they entered a landscape with no social world. McConnell was excited to see how the reintroduced animals reformed the social bonds that build an organized population.

“They had to construct a society from scratch,” explained McConnell, whose research focus is on animal social dynamics. “I study how the new oryxes did that, how it grew over time, and how the structure and demographics of these social modules developed.”