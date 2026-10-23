Maryland Today

- October 23, 2026
- By Karen Shih ’09
As dappled rays illuminated hints of fall foliage and a trio of cardinals flitted from branch to branch overhead, a group of Terps filed across a stream, picking their way carefully across rocks.
Once they made it to the other side, leader Monette Bailey gathered everyone around. “Why did you all take the same path?”
The group paused, contemplating. “Because the person in front of me didn’t fall down doing it.” “I didn’t know there was another option.” “We weren’t told to be creative in how we got across.”
For a casual hike through the woods, those are reasonable responses. But Bailey, an organizational development specialist for the University of Maryland’s Center for Leadership & Organizational Change (CLOC), then asked what “blindly following,” without asking in-depth questions or considering alternatives, might mean for a project back in the office — and how it might not create the best outcome.
That was one of the many leadership lessons she and CLOC co-facilitator Martha Baer posed during their daylong “Walk the Walk: A Leadership Experience” in early October at Patapsco Valley State Park. Throughout the roughly 5-mile hike along paved and dirt paths, passing bicyclists and rock scrambles and the ruins of a former flour mill, a half-dozen UMD staffers embraced nature as a metaphor for how they approach their work.
Along the path, Bailey and Baer distributed reflection journals and stopped the group every so often to chat. At a swinging bridge, for example, they asked the Terps to think about how they could move people across terrain that felt risky or unstable, proactively offering support in times of need. During a silent portion of the walk, they encouraged participants to ponder how to use silence as a tool for leaders to engage with team members.
“I’m noticing more things that aren’t said out loud,” said Cassie Moore, assistant director of the Office of Research Administration, while others said silence also created space for introspection.
Bailey first developed the concept before the COVID-19 pandemic. Inspired by her own love of the outdoors and student camping trips, she pitched the idea to the CLOC team.
“My vision was to completely remove you from your environment, take your titles out and be only focused on how you show up,” she said. “There are gifts we all have that contribute to leadership.” The program is open to all UMD faculty and staff, including those not explicitly in leadership roles. It includes a two-hour introductory meeting prior to the hike, during which participants review their CliftonStrengths; the full-day hike; then one-month and three-month follow-up sessions to see how participants are incorporating lessons into their jobs.
“Experiential learning is a really important way of learning,” said Baer. It’s often emphasized for students, but not as much for faculty and staff, who can use it to be more creative and gain perspective.
The initial version was an overnight trip in June 2019, which gave participants a chance to more fully immerse themselves in the environment and take on greater responsibilities like wayfinding, setting up tents, and carrying and preparing food. It was a success, but the pandemic put it on pause for seven years.
Martha Baer, wearing a blue shirt, leads a reflection discussion with "Walk the Walk" participants.
When Bailey brought it back as a day trip in May 2026, demand was high. People emailed from across campus, hoping to bring entire teams on the hike. That’s a goal for the future (as well as bringing back camping), but the current iteration draws individuals from units across campus, ranging from UMD Extension to Residential Facilities.
Jeff Williams, assistant vice president for people and engagement in University Relations, and Matt Nessan, director of academic programs, marketing and communications for Extended Studies, reconnected on the springtime hike after crossing paths on Zoom. They’re now working on a new program to re-engage alumni and build skills, borne out of chats during their drizzly May hike.
“It allowed me to step back from the hustle and the nonstop to-do list and pinging of my email and gain some fresh insights about myself,” said Williams.
For Neesan, one lesson came from the wildlife he spotted along the way. During a reflection journal stop, he found himself distracted by a little mouse scurrying around frantically. “I was like, buddy, I feel you.” But at the end of the hike, he saw a large bird standing in the middle of the river as the water rushed by. “That’s what I need. I need more focus, and to let the other stuff wash by.”
Back out at Patapsco, the group gathered on large rocks overlooking a small waterfall, contemplating their biggest takeaways from the day. Some drew inspiration from the resilience of gnarled trees putting out new shoots. Others likened themselves to the water skimmers on the surface of the creek, balancing all their responsibilities. No matter the lesson, they all vowed to take more time outdoors, which has proven mental health benefits.
“Sunshine, silence and stillness,” said Boosaba Tantisunthorn, director of donor experience and leadership giving for University Relations. “It recharges you.”
“Walk the Walk: A Leadership Experience” is offered twice a year, in the spring and fall, and costs $260, which includes transportation to and from the hike. Interested in applying? Visit the program's webpage for more information.
TopicsCampus & Community
TagsMental Health