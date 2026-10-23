Maryland Today

As dappled rays illuminated hints of fall foliage and a trio of cardinals flitted from branch to branch overhead, a group of Terps filed across a stream, picking their way carefully across rocks.

Once they made it to the other side, leader Monette Bailey gathered everyone around. “Why did you all take the same path?”

The group paused, contemplating. “Because the person in front of me didn’t fall down doing it.” “I didn’t know there was another option.” “We weren’t told to be creative in how we got across.”

For a casual hike through the woods, those are reasonable responses. But Bailey, an organizational development specialist for the University of Maryland’s Center for Leadership & Organizational Change (CLOC), then asked what “blindly following,” without asking in-depth questions or considering alternatives, might mean for a project back in the office — and how it might not create the best outcome.

That was one of the many leadership lessons she and CLOC co-facilitator Martha Baer posed during their daylong “Walk the Walk: A Leadership Experience” in early October at Patapsco Valley State Park. Throughout the roughly 5-mile hike along paved and dirt paths, passing bicyclists and rock scrambles and the ruins of a former flour mill, a half-dozen UMD staffers embraced nature as a metaphor for how they approach their work.