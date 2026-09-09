Maryland Today

Crochet something. Catch a comedy show. Swap clothes, browse books and zines, dance to a DJ or check out a car show. This year’s NextNOW Fest, kicking off Wednesday, welcomes the community back to campus with more than 50 free performances, workshops, exhibitions and other creative experiences.

This year, the annual multiday arts festival will take place at an even wider range of spaces. Alongside longtime hubs like The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center and the Adele H. Stamp Student Union, events will pop up at Hornbake Library, in the Memorial Chapel and even on the shore of Lake Artemesia, where festivalgoers can head for a guided hike, picnic and sun printing workshop.

Presented and produced by The Clarice, NextNOW Fest brings together UMD student groups, academic departments and local and touring artists, and is a signature event of the university’s Arts for All initiative.

For Artistic Planning Fellow Victoria Uleck ’27, who remembers attending NextNOW as a first-year student, it’s a “great way to meet people and try new things.”

“NextNOW is a low-pressure way to explore student organizations and activity on campus,” she said. “There are so many pockets of activities to explore with new or old friends.”

We caught up with some of the students, staff and faculty behind this year’s programming. Here are their favorite picks: