Maryland Today

The University of Maryland has risen to an all-time-high of No. 4 in the nation for undergraduate entrepreneurship education, according to 2027 rankings released Tuesday by The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur magazine.

UMD also placed No. 3 among public universities and has the No. 1 undergraduate entrepreneurship program in the mid-Atlantic and Big Ten. In addition, the university ranks No. 15 overall among graduate entrepreneurship programs and No. 2 in the mid-Atlantic.

This marks the second time UMD has been named in the top five and 12th consecutive year in the top 10 of the Top Schools for Undergraduate Entrepreneurship Studies.

“The university’s continued recognition reflects the strength and breadth of our campuswide innovation and entrepreneurship (I&E) ecosystem, which continues to adapt each year to best match students’ evolving needs and interests,” said Dean Chang, chief innovation officer. “Our students have abundant and easily accessible programs, mentors, resources, tools, and funding to meet them wherever they are with whatever they need. From the arts and humanities to engineering, business, science and social innovation, entrepreneurship at UMD is more than just starting companies and not confined to one school or discipline — it is woven into every part of the student experience across our university.”

The Princeton Review’s methodology considers a range of factors, including academic offerings, experiential learning opportunities, mentorship, competitions, scholarships, faculty credentials and alumni entrepreneurship ventures.

One distinctive feature of UMD’s ecosystem is its signature living-learning programs, many focused on innovation and entrepreneurship. In 1999, UMD launched the nation’s first living-learning entrepreneurship program, now replicated at more than 20 universities. For two decades, the Terrapin Innovation Leadership Program has provided full scholarships to community college transfer students — primarily first-generation students, many from low-income and immigrant households — seeking to become entrepreneurial leaders. In 2025, the Business, Society & Entrepreneurship program (BSE) in College Park Scholars was relaunched and rebranded, becoming one of the largest living-learning programs on campus. Together, UMD’s innovation- and entrepreneurship-focused programs serve more than 2,000 students and create opportunities for formal and informal teams to pursue experiential projects, activities and startup ventures.

“UMD students are exposed early to our university’s extensive network of dedicated mentors, unique programs and diverse resources. We can channel their creativity and curiosity to discover opportunities where others see obstacles, encourage careers that seem out of reach and develop unique individuals that are better equipped to excel in a fast moving and increasingly complex world,” said Oliver Schlake, director of BSE Scholars and clinical professor of entrepreneurship at the Robert H. Smith School of Business.

Nearly one in four undergraduates — 7,025 students across 92 majors — enrolled in undergraduate entrepreneurship courses at UMD in 2025-26. Those courses were taught by 63 faculty members from 25 departments. Two introductory entrepreneurship courses together enroll more than 4,000 students each year. Offered online or in hybrid formats, the courses enable students to explore entrepreneurship while completing general education requirements and provide a pathway to the minor in technology entrepreneurship, which enrolls approximately 500 students from 10 of UMD’s 12 undergraduate colleges.

Beyond traditional entrepreneurship, UMD also offers over 100 courses in innovation-related areas like creativity, entrepreneurial mindset, social value creation, business models and design thinking.

“At UMD, we see entrepreneurship as a mindset that encourages students to think creatively, approach challenges from new perspectives and develop the skills to solve complex problems and take on grand challenges,” said Jennifer King Rice, UMD’s senior vice president and provost. “We are committed to providing students across disciplines with opportunities to cultivate this mindset through innovative coursework and hands-on learning experiences. This recognition speaks to the strength of our academic programs and the dedication of our faculty to preparing students to turn ideas into meaningful impact.”

Other key components of UMD’s award-winning I&E ecosystem include:

The xFoundry – known as the “XPrize for Higher Ed” – is an initiative combining innovation, collaboration, creativity, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary design and competitions that award student-led ventures with investment funds and mentorship.

The Dingman-Lamone Center at the Robert H. Smith School of Business is an award-winning hub that educates, empowers and equips students with entrepreneurial skills and resources.

The IDEA Factory is a nationally recognized institute for entrepreneurship and innovation education and venture creation housed in the A. James Clark School of Engineering.

The Do Good Institute offers hands-on experiences and funding to inspire and equip students to apply their passions and ideas to make a positive impact.

The Academy for Innovation and Entrepreneurship teaches design tools and methods to create engaging courses and programs, collaborative workshops and meaningful partnerships that cultivate creativity, critical thinking, and innovation and entrepreneurship skills.

The Startup Shell is a 24/7, student-run, student-led incubator that has created over 300 ventures, including the Bitcamp and Technica hackathons.

UM Ventures provides knowledge and technology translation and commercialization support and services including creation of patents, IP, and startup companies and social ventures that solve problems in the market and in the community.

UMD is a leader in the National Science Foundation’s National Innovation Network and manages the Mid-Atlantic Innovation Hub .

The Discovery Fund is UMD’s first venture capital fund for high-tech startups in areas like quantum and is supported by $1 million annually from state economic development legislation.

Visit UMD’s Innovation Gateway to learn more.