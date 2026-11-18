- November 18, 2026
- By Karen Shih ’09
Spin a globe and point your finger. No matter what country you touch, Jody Heckman-Bose likely has a tale to match about a Terp, from a Turkish Ph.D. graduate who welcomed her to Ankara decades after they first met, or a Panamanian student who once brought her a little turtle figurine sporting — you guessed it — a traditional straw hat.
No matter where they come from, Heckman-Bose is ready to support the roughly 4,000 full-time international graduates and undergraduates who attend the University of Maryland each year, all through her role as the associate director of the International Students and Scholars (ISSS) office.
“I think I have one of the best jobs on campus,” said Heckman-Bose, now in her 26th year. “I love to travel, but you can’t travel all the time. Now the world comes to me.”
There’s a lot of paperwork, to be sure. ISSS, one of four offices under the Office of International Affairs, issues immigration documents students need for visas and ensures UMD compliance with evolving federal guidelines.
But “the fun part is welcoming them,” she said. “Imagine you’re sitting in your home country, thousands of miles away. You’re ready to come, but you’re thinking, ‘What do I need to know?’”
She and her team have developed 10 weeks of pre-arrival tips, covering topics like immunizations, campus clubs, and even basketball or football games. College “athletics are crazy idea for some people. What is a mascot, you know? A turtle, really?” Once students arrive, ISSS staff take them across campus, including to the Eppley Recreation Center to try the climbing wall, provide weekly English conversation sessions, and partner with offices to offer resources on housing, taxes or job hunts. (One area of culture shock: Americans don’t put age, photo or marital status on resumes.)
“I really admire our students because they are managing not only difficult courses and programs, but also immigration regulations and crises back at home,” she said, recalling an Iranian student navigating the heart-wrenching choice of returning home to care for her mother with cancer or completing her degree, because her visa didn’t allow re-entry.
Heckman-Bose takes us through her office full of global souvenirs that give international Terps reminders of home when they sit down to chat.
Prayer wheel
“Nepal changed my life,” said Heckman-Bose, who first visited on a graduate school study abroad trip in 1994. “It really opened my eyes, and really solidified my wanting to work in something international.” For two and a half months, she studied the language, trekked in the Himalayas and immersed herself in the culture, bringing back with her not only the Buddhist prayer wheel, used by supplicants in temples, but also lifelong friendships.
She’s remained in touch with her Nepali teacher, Indira Rijal, whose own daughter is now like Heckman-Bose’s “little sister” after coming to the U.S. to study and settling in Maryland. In January, Heckman-Bose will return to Kathmandu to celebrate Rijal’s 85th birthday, an auspicious milestone indicating the person has seen more than a thousand lunar (aka full) moons.
Turtles from around the world
Spanning two shelves, the turtles include unique depictions from different countries, such as a turtle-shaped whistle from Ecuador, a gold rendition from China and a marble version from Egypt. She’s collected some herself, and others colleagues and students have gifted her.
“I know it’s a real gift and privilege to be able to travel,” she said. “We didn’t do that as a family. I’m the youngest of six, and my dad was in the Navy, so I grew up hearing all his stories when he came home.”
Canal house
“One of the things that's so rewarding is when a student sits here for a meeting, and they'll look and they'll say, ‘I recognize that!’” she said. “A lot of these things are just for a way to a student to feel comfortable and to connect with something and to realize that there's lots of students that came before them.” If a student realizes there’s nothing from their home country, they’ll often bring something on their next visit.
The canal house came from a Dutch undergrad who arrived at UMD to study abroad. “But he really loved, loved Maryland, so we had many talks about how he could come back as a full student,” she said. This school year, he returned as a graduate student, telling her, “Those talks paid off!”
Wall prints
A gift from former ISSS Director Valerie Woolston, the prints are of two paintings by “Out of Africa” author Karen Blixen and depict the Kikuyu people of Kenya. “Students really connect with them,” Heckman-Bose said. “They feel they’re so warm.”
Cat mug
The durable cup has been Heckman-Bose’s coffee mug since she started at ISSS in 2000. “People buy me different mugs and they break!” she said. They remind her of her two cats at home, a black one named Nisha, which is Bengali for “night,” and another named Grady Willow, now 18 years old.
Terps athletic gear
More than 50 international students currently play on UMD’s sports teams, and all of their visas and immigration paperwork goes through the ISSS office. “It gets very complicated,” she said. For example, if the women’s basketball team has a tournament in Paris, Athletics has to work with Heckman-Bose’s office to ensure the non-U.S. citizens are legally allowed to enter that country and play there. “We have a close relationship, and I’ve even been invited to guest-coach.”
Memories from India
“My husband's Indian, so I go to India quite a bit,” said Heckman-Bose, who is married to Sudip Bose, a statistics professor at George Washington University. Together with daughter Sophie Bose ’26, they’ve traveled throughout the subcontinent, including to her husband’s hometown of Kolkata. In 2016, she organized a trip for her extended family to visit as well, touring Rajasthan in the northern part of the country where the Taj Mahal is located. “It's just such a very colorful, beautiful place,” she said.
This is part of an occasional series offering a look inside some of the most interesting faculty and staff offices around campus. Think you have a cool workspace—or know someone’s that you’d like to recommend? Email kshih@umd.edu.