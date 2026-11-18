Spin a globe and point your finger. No matter what country you touch, Jody Heckman-Bose likely has a tale to match about a Terp, from a Turkish Ph.D. graduate who welcomed her to Ankara decades after they first met, or a Panamanian student who once brought her a little turtle figurine sporting — you guessed it — a traditional straw hat.

No matter where they come from, Heckman-Bose is ready to support the roughly 4,000 full-time international graduates and undergraduates who attend the University of Maryland each year, all through her role as the associate director of the International Students and Scholars (ISSS) office.

“I think I have one of the best jobs on campus,” said Heckman-Bose, now in her 26th year. “I love to travel, but you can’t travel all the time. Now the world comes to me.”

There’s a lot of paperwork, to be sure. ISSS, one of four offices under the Office of International Affairs, issues immigration documents students need for visas and ensures UMD compliance with evolving federal guidelines.

But “the fun part is welcoming them,” she said. “Imagine you’re sitting in your home country, thousands of miles away. You’re ready to come, but you’re thinking, ‘What do I need to know?’”

She and her team have developed 10 weeks of pre-arrival tips, covering topics like immunizations, campus clubs, and even basketball or football games. College “athletics are crazy idea for some people. What is a mascot, you know? A turtle, really?” Once students arrive, ISSS staff take them across campus, including to the Eppley Recreation Center to try the climbing wall, provide weekly English conversation sessions, and partner with offices to offer resources on housing, taxes or job hunts. (One area of culture shock: Americans don’t put age, photo or marital status on resumes.)

“I really admire our students because they are managing not only difficult courses and programs, but also immigration regulations and crises back at home,” she said, recalling an Iranian student navigating the heart-wrenching choice of returning home to care for her mother with cancer or completing her degree, because her visa didn’t allow re-entry.

Heckman-Bose takes us through her office full of global souvenirs that give international Terps reminders of home when they sit down to chat.